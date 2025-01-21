Wajax Announces $40M Payment

Wajax announced last week that it has repaid $57 million Canadian in principal — or nearly $40 million — on 6% senior unsecured debentures, along with accrued interest, that was due Jan. 15.

The Toronto-based company — whose industrial operations came in at no. 32 on ID's 2024 Big 50 — said that the amount was deposited with trustee Computershare Trust Company of Canada and would be processed in accordance with "applicable procedures."

The payment was made with borrowings under Wajax's bank credit facility, company officials said.