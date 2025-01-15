Fastenal, RFK Racing Celebrate 15 Years of NASCAR Partnership

The company's blue paint scheme will return to the track in 2025 and beyond.

Fastenal Co.
Jan 15, 2025
I Stock 1268353236
iStock.com/jetcityimage

WINONA, Minn. — RFK Racing and primary partner Fastenal Company will celebrate their 15th season of partnership in 2025. Fastenal, which recently extended its relationship with RFK, is one of the longest-tenured brands in NASCAR.

When Fastenal initially teamed up with RFK in 2010, they were paired with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Carl Edwards. Today, Fastenal is a primary partner for NASCAR Champion Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford, serving as the longest-tenured brand within RFK's large family of partners.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate 15 years with Fastenal," said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing. "They have been an integral part of our journey, both on and off the track, and their 'Blue Team' has become part of the RFK family. They're integrated into everything we do, and their supply chain expertise is critical to our ability to build and maintain fast race cars. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to achieve even greater things together in the years to come."

"Our partnership with RFK Racing has elevated and strengthened the Fastenal brand with millions of NASCAR fans," said Fastenal CEO Dan Florness. "It's more than just putting our name on the car. We work closely with their team to achieve our marketing goals, and they rely on our team for supply chain expertise. We're excited to continue the collaboration in 2025."

Fastenal's iconic blue paint scheme will return to the track with RFK in 2025 and beyond, with Chris Buescher driving in most of the events. 2025 will also see an expanded presence of Fastenal's Body Guard brand on the track. The orange and black Body Guard paint scheme will grace all three RFK Racing entries during the season, including team co-owner Brad Keselowski (No. 6) and team newcomer Ryan Preece (No. 60).

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Longtime Grainger CEO David Grainger Dies at 97
January 14, 2025
The Mouser Electronics and Eaton logo.
Mouser Expands Agreement with Eaton Corp.
January 13, 2025
I Stock 515222231
The Truth About Volume Rebates
January 10, 2025
Related Stories
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Longtime Grainger CEO David Grainger Dies at 97
I Stock 515222231
Operations
The Truth About Volume Rebates
Fw Webb West Babylon
Operations
F.W. Webb Expands Partnership with Rheem
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
The Mouser Electronics and Eaton logo.
Operations
Mouser Expands Agreement with Eaton Corp.
The agreement builds on an already expansive portfolio.
January 13, 2025
I Stock 515222231
Operations
The Truth About Volume Rebates
Rebates play a huge role in global trade, fueling more than 80% of transactions — but there's a catch.
January 10, 2025
Fw Webb West Babylon
Operations
F.W. Webb Expands Partnership with Rheem
The deal adds Rheem’s complete HVAC product line to F.W. Webb's inventory.
January 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 58 49 Pm
Operations
First Supply Announces New Website, Sales Director
Rick Viviani was promoted after leading the company's First Waterworks division.
January 9, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, March 29, 2023, Washington.
Operations
Top Federal Reserve Bank Regulator, Under Fire from GOP, to Step Down
He led a proposal requiring the nation's largest banks to significantly increase their financial reserves.
January 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 12 17 21 Pm
Operations
QXO to List Shares on the New York Stock Exchange
QXO CEO Brad Jacobs will ring the exchange's opening bell next week.
January 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
Operations
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
MRC's CEO said the announcement reflects "our confidence in the company’s future."
January 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Operations
Allient Launches New Business Segment
The motion and control manufacturer is adding a defense solutions vertical.
December 18, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Operations
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
Numerous American conglomerates have already broken up their companies to become more nimble.
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
Clayton Controls will distribute Festo's products across three Western states.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
How MiddleGround Capital is navigating industry challenges — while setting the stage for growth.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Operations
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Plus, lessons learned in recent years — and navigating new technology moving forward.
December 10, 2024