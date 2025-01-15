Fastenal, RFK Racing Celebrate 15 Years of NASCAR Partnership

WINONA, Minn. — RFK Racing and primary partner Fastenal Company will celebrate their 15th season of partnership in 2025. Fastenal, which recently extended its relationship with RFK, is one of the longest-tenured brands in NASCAR.

When Fastenal initially teamed up with RFK in 2010, they were paired with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Carl Edwards. Today, Fastenal is a primary partner for NASCAR Champion Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford, serving as the longest-tenured brand within RFK's large family of partners.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate 15 years with Fastenal," said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing. "They have been an integral part of our journey, both on and off the track, and their 'Blue Team' has become part of the RFK family. They're integrated into everything we do, and their supply chain expertise is critical to our ability to build and maintain fast race cars. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to achieve even greater things together in the years to come."

"Our partnership with RFK Racing has elevated and strengthened the Fastenal brand with millions of NASCAR fans," said Fastenal CEO Dan Florness. "It's more than just putting our name on the car. We work closely with their team to achieve our marketing goals, and they rely on our team for supply chain expertise. We're excited to continue the collaboration in 2025."

Fastenal's iconic blue paint scheme will return to the track with RFK in 2025 and beyond, with Chris Buescher driving in most of the events. 2025 will also see an expanded presence of Fastenal's Body Guard brand on the track. The orange and black Body Guard paint scheme will grace all three RFK Racing entries during the season, including team co-owner Brad Keselowski (No. 6) and team newcomer Ryan Preece (No. 60).