Rexel's Strategy Exec on Trends to Watch in 2025

Eric Packer, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Rexel USA, on what to look for this year.

Eric Packer
Jan 21, 2025
I Stock 1301774231
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

As the industry moves into the new calendar year, Eric Packer, the senior vice president of strategic initiatives at electrical distribution leader Rexel USA, provides his thoughts on what 2025 might have in store.

Electrification

Rexel believes commercial electrification initiatives will remain resilient, with companies and organizations striving to honor their carbon reduction goals. Existing legislation is in place that will be tested. Our industry is aligned and focused on moving electrification projects along quickly and making sure capital is utilized so that we can build out EV charging infrastructure and more residential solar battery storage, as examples.

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

We expect continued growth with EVs in both consumer and fleet segments. At this time, there is uncertainty whether existing incentives for national infrastructure expansion, particularly the addition of public EV charging stations, will be retained, changed or eliminated. However, we expect a continuation of EV charging station installations in commercial retail and office space as organizations aspire to achieve ESG goals.

PV Renewable

Our outlook remains positive for PV and energy storage systems. Stored solar energy enables the allocation of energy on demand instead of only being able to have energy when the sun is up, which has been a limiting factor. We continue to see interest and investments in microgrids, which harness solar energy and reapply it back to the grid at peak demand times or as needed from demand. Enterprise ESG initiatives are a strong driver in this segment.

Residential Solar

The outlook for residential solar in 2025 is generally positive, with growth expected to continue due to factors such as rising electricity costs and technological advancements; however, the future is uncertain for federal incentives, state rebates and grants. The x factor of concern will be manufacturing and supply. Domestic production may play a limiting factor for product availability as imports will potentially face additional tariffs in the future.

Residential Construction

We believe that residential construction will continue to improve next year, which will translate to improved sales of electrical components used in new home construction. Analysts expect construction companies and manufacturers to share in the nationwide economic upsurge. All indicators seem to point towards a decline in both interest rates and inflation—two economic forces that have drained home construction profits in recent times.

Data Centers

The opportunity for our industry in the data center space is tremendous. With the acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI), ultramodern data centers require an ultra-high-density foundation, optimizing space and presenting the ideal solution for companies aiming to scale their AI infrastructure efficiently and effectively. Additionally, the incredible growth demand for data centers and issues of power availability are leading data center providers to explore microgrids and nuclear Small Modular Reactors.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 15, 2025
I Stock 1301774231
Rexel's Strategy Exec on Trends to Watch in 2025
January 21, 2025
I Stock Credit Altayb 1181807460
Transparency Laws Mean Distributors Must Put Compensation Cards on the Table
January 20, 2025
I Stock 1415710414
Value Added Distributors Partners with Private Equity Firm
January 16, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 01 21 At 1 39 33 Pm
Operations
Wajax Announces $40M Payment
I Stock Credit Altayb 1181807460
Operations
Transparency Laws Mean Distributors Must Put Compensation Cards on the Table
I Stock 1415710414
Operations
Value Added Distributors Partners with Private Equity Firm
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
I Stock Credit Altayb 1181807460
Operations
Transparency Laws Mean Distributors Must Put Compensation Cards on the Table
The complex web can easily ensnare distributors — especially those operating in multiple states.
January 20, 2025
I Stock 1415710414
Operations
Value Added Distributors Partners with Private Equity Firm
VAD operates 17 facilities across the Midwest and South.
January 16, 2025
I Stock 1268353236
Operations
Fastenal Marks 15 Years of NASCAR Partnership
The company's blue paint scheme will return to the track in 2025 and beyond.
January 15, 2025
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Longtime Grainger CEO David Grainger Dies at 97
He led the MRO giant founded by his father for nearly three decades.
January 14, 2025
The Mouser Electronics and Eaton logo.
Operations
Mouser Expands Agreement with Eaton Corp.
The agreement builds on an already expansive portfolio.
January 13, 2025
I Stock 515222231
Operations
The Truth About Volume Rebates
Rebates play a huge role in global trade, fueling more than 80% of transactions — but there's a catch.
January 10, 2025
Fw Webb West Babylon
Operations
F.W. Webb Expands Partnership with Rheem
The deal adds Rheem’s complete HVAC product line to F.W. Webb's inventory.
January 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 2 58 49 Pm
Operations
First Supply Announces New Website, Sales Director
Rick Viviani was promoted after leading the company's First Waterworks division.
January 9, 2025
Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing, March 29, 2023, Washington.
Operations
Top Federal Reserve Bank Regulator, Under Fire from GOP, to Step Down
He led a proposal requiring the nation's largest banks to significantly increase their financial reserves.
January 9, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 12 17 21 Pm
Operations
QXO to List Shares on the New York Stock Exchange
QXO CEO Brad Jacobs will ring the exchange's opening bell next week.
January 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
Operations
MRC Authorizes Share Repurchase Program
MRC's CEO said the announcement reflects "our confidence in the company’s future."
January 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Operations
Allient Launches New Business Segment
The motion and control manufacturer is adding a defense solutions vertical.
December 18, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Operations
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
Numerous American conglomerates have already broken up their companies to become more nimble.
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024