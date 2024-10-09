Sonepar Announces New Americas Leadership Structure

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar has announced a new leadership team structure to further support its best-in-class business strategy to ensure Sonepar’s future success.

“Our goal is for Sonepar to continue as the leading global B-to-B distributor of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. We aim to empower our customers through the industry’s best supply chain and digital solutions,” said Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas. “Our organizational structure will continue to evolve to meet this mission.”

The changes include Jerome Baniol, current SVP, finance, North America, assuming the global role of Sonepar deputy chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025, reporting to Andros Neocleous, Sonepar chief financial officer at the Paris headquarters.

To connect key functions across regions, North America leaders now assume expanded responsibility across both North and South America, reporting to Rob Taylor:

Jerome Baniol, SVP, finance, Sonepar Americas, with Kris Prebola assuming the same role on Jan. 1

Kris Prebola assuming the role of SVP, finance, Sonepar Americas

Peter Bruhn, SVP, general counsel and strategic development, Sonepar Americas

Bob Kalkowski, SVP, vendor relations, Sonepar Americas

Reina Ohol, SVP, human resources, Sonepar Americas

Don Sarno, SVP, digital enterprise, Sonepar Americas

“Across the Americas we will create more opportunities to drive operational efficiencies, productivity, and alignment, as well as a more seamless culture of best practice sharing and continuous improvement,” said Taylor.

Additionally, Dana Mouritzen has been promoted to chief operating officer for the United States. Mouritzen has built a successful career in electrical distribution management, complemented by an in-depth knowledge of factory automation. Joining OneSource Distributors in 1999, Mouritzen became its president in 2016. In 2021, he was promoted to president of the Sonepar U.S. West region. Mouritzen will collaborate with U.S. operating companies to optimize investments in supply chain, digital technologies, and operations, aiming to enhance customer experience and drive organic growth.