RS, Schneider Electric Celebrate 100 Years of TeSys Motor Controls

The modern TeSys line continues to deliver on its historic advancements in motor protection, monitoring and control.

RS
Oct 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 45 10 Pm
Schneider Electric

FORT WORTH, Texas — RS, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, is proud to join Schneider Electric in celebrating the 100th birthday of the TeSys Motor Control Series.

The first product in Schneider Electric’s TeSys motor control line — the industry’s first BAR conductor — was introduced in 1924. Continued innovation expanded the line with the introduction of the industry’s first enclosed motor starter in 1935, first modular contactor in 1973, and first compact, modular three-in-one motor starter in 2004. Today, the TeSys line is internationally renowned for best-in-class safety and reliability, plug-and-play architecture, and flexible functionality. All products in the series are easy to install, use, and maintain, designed for advanced connectivity, and equipped with industry-leading safeguards ranging from high short-circuit current ratings to cybersecurity features, which effectively reduces total cost of ownership, provides critical support for the continued digitalization and electrification of the industrial automation industry, and improves both operator and equipment safety.

As such, Schneider Electric’s TeSys Motor Control Series is one of the industry’s most trusted brands for implementing Industry 4.0 digitalization and electrification trends and unlocking a new era of motor control capabilities and performance. Present TeSys motor control products are engineered to improve the installation, availability, safety, operation, and service life of electrical controls. Several products are equipped with digital functions for data collection, communication, and analysis and designed for integration into IIoT architectures. These advanced capabilities make it easy and economical to implement smart load management, source management, and preventive maintenance practices; transmit equipment and process data to higher-level software solutions for analysis; and leverage the resulting knowledge to improve energy efficiency and productivity, mitigate material and mechanical wear and other potential points of failure, and reduce operating costs.

The modern TeSys product line continues to deliver on its historic advancements in motor protection, monitoring, and control and emphasize safety, reliability, and flexibility, providing OEMs, panel builders, system integrators, maintenance technicians, service contractors, and end users with significant advantages, including:

  • Reduced carbon emissions. Low consumption coils reduce the energy needed to operate contactors by up to 90%, resulting in a large impact over the life of the contactor.
  • Increased reliability. Wide voltage electric coils significantly increase the range of voltage operation, helping customers continue operation despite power quality issues. High short-circuit current ratings provide greater protection performance during short-circuit events.
  • Enhanced safety. SIL starters, integrated mirror contacts and easily identifiable red covers help OEMs apply machine safety standards.
  • Better price performance. Smart motor management can deliver a 20% return on investment, a 30% reduction in solution costs, and four-times faster recovery time after a motor stop and prolong motor lifetimes.
Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
October 7, 2024
People walk past stranded containers in the area between Tranum and Slette beach in Denmark, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, a day after a Maersk ship dropped 46 containers off the coast between Bulbjerg and Svinkloev in the northwestern part of Jutland, during storm Pia.
Thousands of Shipping Containers Have Been Lost at Sea. What Happens When they Burst Open?
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 52 22 Pm
Atlas Lifting, William Hackett to Bring 'World's Safest Hoist' to U.S.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 53 38 Pm
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
September 30, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 524232313
Operations
Global Industrial Partners with New York Islanders
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 52 22 Pm
Operations
Atlas Lifting, William Hackett to Bring 'World's Safest Hoist' to U.S.
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 53 38 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 7, 2024
People walk past stranded containers in the area between Tranum and Slette beach in Denmark, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, a day after a Maersk ship dropped 46 containers off the coast between Bulbjerg and Svinkloev in the northwestern part of Jutland, during storm Pia.
Operations
Thousands of Shipping Containers Have Been Lost at Sea. What Happens When they Burst Open?
More than 20,000 shipping containers have tumbled overboard in the last decade and a half.
October 3, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 52 22 Pm
Operations
Atlas Lifting, William Hackett to Bring 'World's Safest Hoist' to U.S.
The hoists are designed for demanding applications in energy, defense and construction.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 27 At 2 53 38 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's September/October Digital Edition
Featuring the 2024 ID Big 50 and a look at how Bossard is making fasteners high-tech.
September 30, 2024
CS&W, a metal supplier incorporated Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and transitioned from its facility of 80 years to a new state-of-the-art depot.
Operations
Metal Supplier Boosts Warehouse Efficiency With AGVs and New Cantilever Racking
AGVs can lead to a substantial payoff in increased material handling efficiency and accuracy.
September 26, 2024
I Stock 1369603115
Operations
The Benefits of a 4-Day Workweek
American companies haven't adopted four-day weeks as broadly, but that could change.
September 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18 64d4f533ce128
Operations
Applied Industrial Technologies Releases 2024 ESG Report
The company said it reduced energy consumption and increased its recycling percentage.
September 20, 2024
Amazon campus in Seattle, March 20, 2020.
Operations
Amazon to Require Workers to Be in the Office
Starting next year, corporate employees must be in the office five days a week.
September 17, 2024
I Stock 896029122
Operations
Manufacturing Procurement Leaders Say MRO Should Be a Strategic Initiative
Businesses now see MRO as a "mission-critical deliverable" rather than a necessary cost.
September 12, 2024
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2016.
Operations
LL Flooring Reverses Course, Will Keep Hundreds of Stores Under New Owner
The hardwood flooring retailer had previously said that it would be “winding down operations” after failing to find a buyer.
September 11, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 2024, Cincinnati.
Operations
Winsupply Named 'Official Partner' of the Cincinnati Bengals
The company will be featured throughout Paycor Stadium.
September 10, 2024
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation
The company's board has hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations.
September 10, 2024
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
Esmark did not have the financial means to meet its buyout offer.
September 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 26 57 Pm
Operations
Rotunda Capital Invests in Lehman Pipe and Supply
The agreement is poised to launch "the next chapter of growth for Lehman."
September 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 21 40 Pm
Supply Chain
3M Sells More than 300 Million Friction Shims
The small, thin steel part makes a big impact.
September 4, 2024