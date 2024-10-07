RS, Schneider Electric Celebrate 100 Years of TeSys Motor Controls

FORT WORTH, Texas — RS, a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, is proud to join Schneider Electric in celebrating the 100th birthday of the TeSys Motor Control Series.

The first product in Schneider Electric’s TeSys motor control line — the industry’s first BAR conductor — was introduced in 1924. Continued innovation expanded the line with the introduction of the industry’s first enclosed motor starter in 1935, first modular contactor in 1973, and first compact, modular three-in-one motor starter in 2004. Today, the TeSys line is internationally renowned for best-in-class safety and reliability, plug-and-play architecture, and flexible functionality. All products in the series are easy to install, use, and maintain, designed for advanced connectivity, and equipped with industry-leading safeguards ranging from high short-circuit current ratings to cybersecurity features, which effectively reduces total cost of ownership, provides critical support for the continued digitalization and electrification of the industrial automation industry, and improves both operator and equipment safety.

As such, Schneider Electric’s TeSys Motor Control Series is one of the industry’s most trusted brands for implementing Industry 4.0 digitalization and electrification trends and unlocking a new era of motor control capabilities and performance. Present TeSys motor control products are engineered to improve the installation, availability, safety, operation, and service life of electrical controls. Several products are equipped with digital functions for data collection, communication, and analysis and designed for integration into IIoT architectures. These advanced capabilities make it easy and economical to implement smart load management, source management, and preventive maintenance practices; transmit equipment and process data to higher-level software solutions for analysis; and leverage the resulting knowledge to improve energy efficiency and productivity, mitigate material and mechanical wear and other potential points of failure, and reduce operating costs.

The modern TeSys product line continues to deliver on its historic advancements in motor protection, monitoring, and control and emphasize safety, reliability, and flexibility, providing OEMs, panel builders, system integrators, maintenance technicians, service contractors, and end users with significant advantages, including: