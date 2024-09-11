LL Flooring Reverses Course, Will Keep Hundreds of Stores Under New Owner

The hardwood flooring retailer had previously said that it would be “winding down operations” after failing to find a buyer.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips
Sep 11, 2024
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2016.
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2016.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

NEW YORK (AP) — After securing a last-minute buyer, LL Flooring is reversing course on shutting down all of its stores.

The hardwood flooring retailer formerly known as Lumber Liquidators signed an agreement with private equity firm F9 Investments for a sale of its business on Friday afternoon. Under terms of the deal, expected to close by the end of September, F9 will acquire 219 stores and a Virginia distribution center — as well as LL Flooring's intellectual property and other assets.

Another 211 LL Flooring stores are still set to close, however. That includes 117 locations where closings were recently initiated and 94 others that were already in the process when the Virginia company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 11.

Just weeks after filing for Chapter 11, LL Flooring previously said that it would be "winding down operations" and closing all of its stores after failing to find a buyer in negotiations. The retailer expected the process to take about 12 weeks.

But that changed after a deal was reached with F9 on Friday. In a statement, LL Flooring president and CEO Charles Tyson said that company was "pleased to have reached this agreement" with F9 "following significant efforts by our team and advisors to preserve the business."

Tyson added that LL Flooring remains "committed to continuing to serve" customers and vendors as the transaction moves through bankruptcy court for approval.

F9, based in Miami, is owned by Tom Sullivan, who founded Lumber Liquidators over 30 years ago. Sullivan told The Associated Press that the 219 stores set to be purchased by F9 will open under the Lumber Liquidators name again.

"We'll be getting back to basics," Sullivan said. "Basically, yellow and black is coming back ... We know what worked before. It's not fancy offices in Richmond with 200 people that didn't know the flooring business. It's great people in our stores that know flooring (and) customers that want a great deal and know Lumber Liquidators is the place to go."

Sullivan explained that the company plans to narrow down to a more "mangeable" selection of flooring options, and getting rid of material that feels duplicative or doesn't sell well, so customers will likely see big discounts on much of the inventory left behind from LL Flooring's bankruptcy process. He added that the company will be closely aligned with Cabinets To Go, another F-9 owned brand that he founded, to help with shipping efficiency.

Lumber Liquidators got its start in 1993, as a modest operation in Massachusetts, and later expanded operations nationwide. The brick-and-mortar retailer officially changed its name to LL Flooring at the start of 2022.

The company previously faced turmoil after a 2015 segment of "60 Minutes" reported that laminate flooring it was selling had illegal and dangerous levels of formaldehyde. Lumber Liquidators later said it would stop selling the product and agreed to pay $36 million to settle two class-action lawsuits in 2017.

LL Flooring has had difficulty turning a profit in recent years. Net sales fell 18.5% in 2023, according to a recent earnings report, amid declines in foot traffic and weak demand with mortgage rates and housing prices high. In its Chapter 11 filing, LL Flooring disclosed that total debts amounted to more than $416 million as of July 31, compared with assets of just over $501 million.

Ahead of filing for bankruptcy, LL Flooring also entered a proxy battle over the summer — centered on attempts to keep Sullivan, who had tried to acquire the business before, off the board. In June, company leadership wrote a letter urging shareholders to vote for other nominees, accusing Sullivan of "pushing a personal agenda." But LL Flooring later confirmed that the founder and F9's other nominees were elected at its annual shareholder meeting in July.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 2024, Cincinnati.
Winsupply Named 'Official Partner' of the Cincinnati Bengals
September 10, 2024
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation
September 10, 2024
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
September 9, 2024
Related Stories
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 2024, Cincinnati.
Operations
Winsupply Named 'Official Partner' of the Cincinnati Bengals
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation
The company's board has hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations.
September 10, 2024
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
Esmark did not have the financial means to meet its buyout offer.
September 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 26 57 Pm
Operations
Rotunda Capital Invests in Lehman Pipe and Supply
The agreement is poised to launch "the next chapter of growth for Lehman."
September 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 21 40 Pm
Supply Chain
3M Sells More than 300 Million Friction Shims
The small, thin steel part makes a big impact.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1130829500
Operations
Deciding to Sell the Family Business
Four distributor owners on their reasons for selling.
September 3, 2024
Coil
Operations
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
The company has worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies.
September 3, 2024
I Stock 1303428117
Operations
That’s On You: Indemnification Clauses In Distribution Agreements
Understand whose checkbook may need to be opened when claims or liabilities arise with a contract.
August 30, 2024
A U.S. Steel logo is seen on a water tower, May 2, 2019, at U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
Nippon Steel Boosts Capital Commitment to U.S. Steel Plants
The company raised its capital commitment by more than $1 billion.
August 30, 2024
Shoppers walk in the lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Operations
Lowe's Scaling Back DEI Policies
The changes were made to ensure the retailer's policies are "lawful" and aligned with its commitment to "include everyone."
August 28, 2024
Ep214 V2
Operations
BinMaster Rebuilds After Tornado Ravages Factory in Nebraska
The new plant is just a few miles from the facility that was reduced to rubble.
August 27, 2024
Teamster Sized
Operations
Airgas Workers Strike in Md.
Teamsters described the months of negotiations as "contentious."
August 26, 2024
Motion
Operations
Motion Announces Houston Repair Shop
The investment intends to benefit Texas customers and beyond.
August 26, 2024
Ep184
Operations
$3M Car Crashes; Smoke Ring Mystery; Harley Revises DEI | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 184
Also on the podcast, Toyota might cut gas-only vehicles, Stellantis delays Illinois factory plans, NTSB reviews vehicle-to-everything plan, fake honey is everywhere and 3D-printed breast implants could change plastic surgery.
August 26, 2024
Santa Clara 76
Operations
Electrifying Performance
Rexel USA responds to demand for the integrated approach and expertise that makes it “more than an electrical distributor.”
August 26, 2024