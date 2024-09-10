Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation

The company's board has hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations.

Josh Funk
Sep 10, 2024
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Norfolk Southern's CEO Alan Shaw is under investigation for potential ethical lapses, the railroad confirmed Monday.

A spokeswoman for the Atlanta-based railroad that is one of North America's six largest declined to offer any additional details about the nature of the allegations against Shaw, who was promoted to the top job in the spring of 2022 after decades at Norfolk Southern.

Shaw has been under tremendous pressure over the past 18 months. First, he had to deal with the worst railroad disaster in the past decade after a Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilled hazardous chemicals and caught fire in East Palestine, Ohio, prompting evacuations in February 2023. Then this year, Shaw had to fight to keep his job after activist investor Ancora Holdings nominated a full slate of board members in a bid to take control of the railroad and reform its operations, starting with firing Shaw.

Ancora declined to comment on the investigation Monday. Three of its nominees did win seats on the railroad's board, but that wasn't enough to give it control.

The railroad's board said late Sunday that it had hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations against Shaw that his conduct may be "inconsistent with the company's code of ethics and company policy."

Norfolk Southern is one of the largest railroads with operations all throughout the Eastern United States.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation
September 10, 2024
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
September 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 26 57 Pm
Rotunda Capital Invests in Lehman Pipe and Supply
September 5, 2024
Related Stories
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 2024, Cincinnati.
Operations
Winsupply Named 'Official Partner' of the Cincinnati Bengals
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 26 57 Pm
Operations
Rotunda Capital Invests in Lehman Pipe and Supply
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
Esmark did not have the financial means to meet its buyout offer.
September 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 26 57 Pm
Operations
Rotunda Capital Invests in Lehman Pipe and Supply
The agreement is poised to launch "the next chapter of growth for Lehman."
September 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 21 40 Pm
Supply Chain
3M Sells More than 300 Million Friction Shims
The small, thin steel part makes a big impact.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1130829500
Operations
Deciding to Sell the Family Business
Four distributor owners on their reasons for selling.
September 3, 2024
Coil
Operations
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
The company has worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies.
September 3, 2024
I Stock 1303428117
Operations
That’s On You: Indemnification Clauses In Distribution Agreements
Understand whose checkbook may need to be opened when claims or liabilities arise with a contract.
August 30, 2024
A U.S. Steel logo is seen on a water tower, May 2, 2019, at U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
Nippon Steel Boosts Capital Commitment to U.S. Steel Plants
The company raised its capital commitment by more than $1 billion.
August 30, 2024
Shoppers walk in the lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Operations
Lowe's Scaling Back DEI Policies
The changes were made to ensure the retailer's policies are "lawful" and aligned with its commitment to "include everyone."
August 28, 2024
Ep214 V2
Operations
BinMaster Rebuilds After Tornado Ravages Factory in Nebraska
The new plant is just a few miles from the facility that was reduced to rubble.
August 27, 2024
Teamster Sized
Operations
Airgas Workers Strike in Md.
Teamsters described the months of negotiations as "contentious."
August 26, 2024
Motion
Operations
Motion Announces Houston Repair Shop
The investment intends to benefit Texas customers and beyond.
August 26, 2024
Ep184
Operations
$3M Car Crashes; Smoke Ring Mystery; Harley Revises DEI | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 184
Also on the podcast, Toyota might cut gas-only vehicles, Stellantis delays Illinois factory plans, NTSB reviews vehicle-to-everything plan, fake honey is everywhere and 3D-printed breast implants could change plastic surgery.
August 26, 2024
Santa Clara 76
Operations
Electrifying Performance
Rexel USA responds to demand for the integrated approach and expertise that makes it “more than an electrical distributor.”
August 26, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015.
Operations
Federal Judge Rejects Non-Compete Ban
The court concluded the FTC exceeded its authority in making the rule.
August 21, 2024