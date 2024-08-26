Airgas Workers Strike in Md.

According to a press release issued by Teamsters Local 639, Airgas union workers have been "forced onto the picket line due to the company's unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith."

According to the report, more than 40 drivers and plant workers in Maryland have opted to strike after months of negotiations the union described as "contentious."



"The Teamsters will not be coerced into accepting a subpar agreement, nor will we allow Airgas executives to trample on our members' collective bargaining rights," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "We are united and ready to fight for our rights."

Airgas is a subsidiary of the French multinational giant Air Liquide and is the largest distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases in the U.S.