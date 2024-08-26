Airgas Workers Strike in Md.

Teamsters described the months of negotiations as "contentious."

Aug 26, 2024
Teamster Sized
PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters


According to a press release issued by Teamsters Local 639, Airgas union workers have been  "forced onto the picket line due to the company's unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith."

According to the report, more than 40 drivers and plant workers in Maryland have opted to strike after months of negotiations the union described as "contentious."

"The Teamsters will not be coerced into accepting a subpar agreement, nor will we allow Airgas executives to trample on our members' collective bargaining rights," said Juan Campos, Director of the Teamsters Tankhaul Division. "We are united and ready to fight for our rights."

Airgas is a subsidiary of the French multinational giant Air Liquide and is the largest distributor of industrial, medical, and specialty gases in the U.S.


Latest in Operations
Teamster Sized
Airgas Workers Strike in Md.
August 26, 2024
Motion
Motion Announces Houston Repair Shop
August 26, 2024
Ep184
$3M Car Crashes; Smoke Ring Mystery; Harley Revises DEI | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 184
August 26, 2024
Santa Clara 76
Electrifying Performance
August 26, 2024
Related Stories
Motion
Operations
Motion Announces Houston Repair Shop
Santa Clara 76
Operations
Electrifying Performance
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015.
Operations
Federal Judge Rejects Non-Compete Ban
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Upcoming Conferences
More in Operations
Motion
Operations
Motion Announces Houston Repair Shop
The investment intends to benefit Texas customers and beyond.
August 26, 2024
Ep184
Operations
$3M Car Crashes; Smoke Ring Mystery; Harley Revises DEI | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 184
Also on the podcast, Toyota might cut gas-only vehicles, Stellantis delays Illinois factory plans, NTSB reviews vehicle-to-everything plan, fake honey is everywhere and 3D-printed breast implants could change plastic surgery.
August 26, 2024
Santa Clara 76
Operations
Electrifying Performance
Rexel USA responds to demand for the integrated approach and expertise that makes it “more than an electrical distributor.”
August 26, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015.
Operations
Federal Judge Rejects Non-Compete Ban
The court concluded the FTC exceeded its authority in making the rule.
August 21, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Upcoming Conferences
The company will participate in the Midwest IDEAS Conference and the Jefferies Industrial Conference.
August 20, 2024
Valin office in Houston, March 2020.
Operations
Post-Acquisition, Valin Enabled to 'Do What We Do Best'
President Anne Vranicic on Valin's outlook one year since being purchased by Graybar.
August 19, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is shown on Jan. 28, 2015.
Operations
FTC Ban on Noncompete Agreements Comes Under Legal Attack
At least three companies have sued the FTC after it voted to ban noncompete agreements.
August 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 06 At 2 38 01 Pm
Operations
WernerCo Announces New Corporate Name
The company will now be called ProDriven Global Brands.
August 6, 2024
Businessman Stock Room Tablet 000063269441 Large
Logistics
Top 10 Trends in Inventory Management
Combining new and time-tested technologies will help lead the way.
August 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 05 At 3 26 45 Pm
Operations
RS Adds New Suppliers
Its line card now includes SKF's Lincoln Industrial and MTE Corp.
August 5, 2024
I Stock 1446373235
Operations
Ferguson Completes 'Corporate Reorganization,' Shifts Headquarters to Virginia
The company said the move aligns its North American operations, leadership and governance.
August 2, 2024
Dynabrade
Operations
Dynabrade Launches New Subsidiary
Autobrade aims to help industries automate surface conditioning solutions.
August 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 30 At 2 05 37 Pm
Operations
Hoffmann Updates its 'Demo Van' for Tool Showcases
The innovative mobile showroom brings cutting-edge tool technology directly to job sites and workplaces.
July 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 29 At 2 59 01 Pm
Operations
Motion Commits to Canadian Indigenous Relations Program
The PAIR program includes an online management and reporting tool to support companies' efforts.
July 29, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 11 16 52 Am
Operations
Industrial Distribution's July/August Digital Edition
Featuring the annual Salary Report and a look at Valin one year post-acquisition.
July 29, 2024