Motion Announces Houston Repair Shop

The investment intends to benefit Texas customers and beyond.

Aug 26, 2024
Motion
Motion

Birmingham, Ala. – Motion Industries, Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new Motion Repair & Services location at 20710 Sharmon Road, Houston, Texas, 77038. The new shop, which is entirely dedicated to repair and services, is slated to open in September 2024.

The modern, well-equipped repair facility features a full suite of CNC and manual machine tools, lifting capacities to 30 tons, and state-of-the-art diagnostic and testing equipment within its 75,000 square feet. The space allows for receipt and cleaning of repairable assets physically separated from repair processes to facilitate best practices regarding contamination. Modern offices and ample conference space allow for customer meetings and training.

Factory-trained technicians focus on mechanical, fluid power, process pumps, packaged solutions and field services. The facility’s formal quality program and factory certifications for repair processes help to ensure that customers receive the best value.

“Our customers can access this single source for parts supply, repair and services from a world-class provider,” said Ed Van Hell, Group Vice President of Motion Repair & Services. “We hope those who have not done business with us yet will consider how beneficial this can be in time and value. We would welcome a conversation.”

“The services rendered from this new shop will enable Motion to deliver more holistically on our vision—to be the preferred industrial solutions provider,” said James Howe, Motion’s President.

“The significant investment in this operation strengthens our overall value proposition and reflects our confidence in both our people and our commitment to serving the Houston market and beyond.”

The effort is expected to create new job opportunities for the community. In addition to this new Houston facility, Motion operates more than 45 repair and service centers throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

About Motion Repair & Services

Motion Repair & Services provides customers with timely and reliable repair solutions from over 45 strategically located and well-equipped shop facilities throughout North America. Leveraging its network of service centers, engineering staff and field service technicians, Motion Repair & Services is a single source for a wide range of solutions. With a focus on mechanical, fluid power, process pumps and packaged solutions, Motion Repair & Services provides a best-in- class experience for its customers. For more information, visit MiRepairandServices.com.

About Motion

With annual sales of over $8 billion, Motion is a leading industrial distributor of more than 19 million parts and supplies, including bearings; mechanical power transmission products; electrical and industrial automation components; hose, belting, and gaskets; hydraulic and pneumatic components; process pumps; industrial and safety products; seals and accessories; and material handling products and solutions.

