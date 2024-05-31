Wesco Issues Annual Sustainability Report

PITTSBURGH — Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, issued its annual sustainability report Thursday.

The report outlines Wesco's progress and key initiatives for advancing its environmental, social and governance goals set in the 2021 report that include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, reducing landfill waste intensity by 15% across global locations, achieving a 15% reduction in total recordable incident rate and providing 425,000 hours of safety training and development to employees – all by 2030.

Wesco has made significant progress toward achieving its 2030 sustainable development goals.

The goal to reduce landfill waste intensity by 15% across U.S. and Canadian locations from the 2020 baseline of 0.64 Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalents (MTCO2e) has been met against the 2030 goal. And Wesco is on track to achieve its goal of providing 425,000 hours of safety training and development by 2030. 2023 marked a significant expansion in the reporting coverage of scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions inventory globally from previous reports, which only reflected GHG emissions in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

"Our journey toward sustainability is ongoing, and we remain committed to continuous improvement," said John Engel, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We recognize that collaboration is key to success, and we are actively engaging with our stakeholders to learn, share best practices, and drive collective action."