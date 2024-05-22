MRC Global Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

The company said it achieved a 28% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2022.

MRC Global
May 22, 2024
MRC Global Inc.

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc., a leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, has published its 2024 Sustainability Report on mrcglobal.com.

The 2024 Sustainability Report describes MRC Global’s strategic efforts to:

  • Advance the Energy Transition
  • Minimize Greenhouse Gases (GHG) and Reduce Pollution
  • Reduce its Carbon Footprint
  • Maintain a Safe Workplace
  • Develop a Diverse Workforce and Inclusive Workplace
  • Govern Climate Risks and Opportunities

“We continue to demonstrate our commitment to operating a sustainable, ethical, and efficient business to the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders. Our seventh annual Sustainability Report highlights the advances we have made to improve the impact of our business operations on the environment, the communities where we work and all elements of our supply chain,” said Rob Saltiel, president and CEO.

Highlights of the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

  • Achieving a 28% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2022
  • Supplying critical projects and services to several Energy Transition projects globally
  • Conducting our first baseline water risk assessment
  • Improving our total recordable incident rate by 11.5% over 2022 and remaining ahead of our peer group averages
  • Advancing supplier diversity efforts in our first full year with a dedicated leader

  • Disclosing our alignment with both Global Reporting Index (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

The full report is available online at www.mrcglobal.com under Sustainability.

