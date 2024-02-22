Home Depot Violated Labor Law by Firing Worker, Board Rules

The employee refused to remove a hand-drawn "BLM" acronym from a work apron.

Anne D'Innocenzio
Feb 22, 2024
A Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
A Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation's labor board ruled on Wednesday that Home Depot violated federal labor law when it fired an employee for refusing to remove the hand-drawn "BLM" acronym for "Black Lives Matter" from a work apron.

The National Labor Relations Act said it protects the legal right of employees to engage in "concerted activities" for the purpose of "mutual aid or protection" regardless of whether they are represented by a union.

The board reasoned that the decision by the worker — identified as Antonio Morales — to display the BLM acronym on the apron was a direct response to racial discrimination complaints within the store and is protected under federal law. It was also an attempt by Morales to bring the complaints to the attention of Home Depot managers.

"It is well-established that workers have the right to join together to improve their working conditions — including by protesting racial discrimination in the workplace," said Chairman Lauren McFerran in a statement. "It is equally clear that an employee who acts individually to support a group protest regarding a workplace issue remains protected under the law."

In an email statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Home Depot, based in Atlanta, said it disagreed with NLRB's decision.

"The Home Depot is fully committed to diversity and respect for all people," the company said. "We do not tolerate any kind of workplace harassment or discrimination."

The right to wear clothing with BLM insignia or other social justice apparel in the workplace became a big issue in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020.

That same year, American Airlines announced that it would let employees wear Black Lives Matter pins on their uniforms, calling it a matter of equality and not politics. The company joined Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees wear items supporting the movement that protests police violence against Black people.

Latest in Operations
A Home Depot in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, July 24, 2023.
Home Depot Violated Labor Law by Firing Worker, Board Rules
February 22, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Grainger Announces Board Nominees Ahead of Shareholders Meeting
February 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 21 At 3 03 03 Pm
Galco Expands its Product Line
February 21, 2024
Img 0921 659c5cc348ed1
From One Product — and One Employee — to a $20M Distributor
February 20, 2024
Related Stories
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Announces Board Nominees Ahead of Shareholders Meeting
Screen Shot 2024 02 21 At 3 03 03 Pm
Operations
Galco Expands its Product Line
Img 0921 659c5cc348ed1
Operations
From One Product — and One Employee — to a $20M Distributor
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Operations
Grainger Show Aims to Highlight ‘Solutions’ in an Uncertain Environment
More in Operations
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
Operations
Grainger Announces Board Nominees Ahead of Shareholders Meeting
Ann Hailey, a board member since 2006, will not stand for re-election.
February 21, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 21 At 3 03 03 Pm
Operations
Galco Expands its Product Line
The electronics and automation distributor said it added thousands of SKUs last year.
February 21, 2024
Img 0921 659c5cc348ed1
Operations
From One Product — and One Employee — to a $20M Distributor
"Vendors sell hot dogs; Fort Dearborn is a partner."
February 20, 2024
Grainger Show at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024.
Operations
Grainger Show Aims to Highlight ‘Solutions’ in an Uncertain Environment
In addition to products, the MRO giant offered fixes for customers' thorniest problems.
February 19, 2024
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, right, speak with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, Weirton, W.Va., Sept. 26, 2023.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Shutter Tin Plant After Tariff Ruling
The closure will result in 900 layoffs.
February 15, 2024
Dol
Operations
Cleaning Products Manufacturer Cited after Worker Suffers Amputation
The company faces more than $194,000 in proposed penalties.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 09 44 Am
Technology & Software
Blackline Safety Wins $2.7M Contract for Safety Monitors, Devices
The four-year pact was reached with "a major U.S. upstream energy company."
February 14, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 10 52 40 Am
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join Pump, Valve & Water Symposium
Gabelli Funds' 34th annual event is slated for next week in New York City.
February 12, 2024
Ep113
Operations
Intel to Delay $20 Billion Ohio Chip Plant
The facility was set to be online by late 2025 and create 3,000 jobs.
February 9, 2024
Success Vision I Stock 1450667766
Operations
Transforming Leadership in Distribution: From Platitudes to True Strategic Execution
Today’s business model demands leaders who don’t just get things done but transform the very essence of their organizations.
February 9, 2024
I Stock 1492211242
Operations
Why Lincoln Electric Is Now in the EV Charging Business
Once a welding technology firm, Lincoln Electric continues to re-invent itself. Other industrial companies should take note.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 485886315
Supply Chain
Fastenal's U.K. Manufacturing Hub Receives Aerospace Certification
AS9100 certification allows Spensall to meet a broader scope of needs in the aerospace and defense industry.
February 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 07 At 3 09 49 Pm
Operations
RS Announces Addition of 3 Industrial Suppliers
The company added Brennan, Fairview Microwave and Mennekes.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 05 At 3 37 34 Pm 659876b74f2e4
Operations
Small Team, Big Footprint
With a workforce of less than 10, Kansas City's Beaver Drill still provides thousands of industrial products.
February 6, 2024
Jobs
Operations
Job Market May Hold Some Surprises in ‘24
Manufacturers should keep an eye out for the tipping point.
February 1, 2024