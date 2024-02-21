Grainger Announces Board Nominees Ahead of Shareholders Meeting

Ann Hailey, a board member since 2006, will not stand for re-election.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Feb 21, 2024
Grainger headquarters, Lake Forest, Ill.
W.W. Grainger

CHICAGO — Grainger announced Wednesday that the board of directors has selected a slate of nominees to serve for the 2024-2025 period.

The 12 candidates, all current board members, to be voted on at the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders are:

  • Rodney C. Adkins
  • George S. Davis
  • Katherine D. Jaspon
  • Christopher J. Klein
  • Stuart L. Levenick
  • D.G. Macpherson
  • Neil S. Novich
  • Beatriz R. Perez
  • E. Scott Santi
  • Susan Slavik Williams
  • Lucas E. Watson
  • Steven A. White

After 18 years of service, V. Ann Hailey will not stand for re-election. Hailey has been a board member since 2006 and served as a member of the board affairs and nominating committee, as well as chair of the audit committee.

"On behalf of our team members and the board of directors, I would like to thank Ann for her leadership, service, strategic counsel and the significant contributions she provided to Grainger over the last 18 years," said Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson. "It has been a true privilege to serve alongside her, and I wish her the best in retirement."

