MRC Global Provides Valves to Biofuel Refinery Project

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc. announced Thursday that it served as a key valve supplier for the Preem Lysekil Refinery biofuel project, located in Lysekil, Sweden.

This project will make the Lysekil Refinery the largest producer of renewable fuels in Scandinavia and aid Preem in its goal of creating a more sustainable future.

Preem, working with Wood, one of the world’s leading consulting and engineering companies, collaborated to modify the Synsat unit at Preem’s Lysekil Refinery. This unit will produce clean renewable diesel based on various renewable feedstocks, including rapeseed oil. As part of the upgrade, the unit will be prepared to process various renewable feedstocks. The unit is scheduled to be operational in 2024.

MRC Global supplied over 2,200 valves, including gate, globe and check valves, ½” through 24”, in various alloys, such as carbon steel, stainless steel, chrome molybdenum and other high alloys within a compressed timeline meeting a critical deadline.

“We appreciate the value that Preem places on MRC Global’s supply chain and product expertise,” said Rob Saltiel, MRC Global president and CEO. “Our customer service and strong supplier relationships were the differentiators that made MRC Global successful on this project. These same factors allow us to enjoy a leading role in providing pipe, valves and fittings to global energy transition projects."