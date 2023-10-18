Parker Hannifin Exceeds Emissions Reduction Target

Parker Gas Turbine Filtration has slashed emissions by 13% in just one year.

Parker Hannifin
Oct 18, 2023
I Stock 1227575263
iStock

ALTON, England — By targeting company-wide emissions as part of an overall strategic goal for carbon neutral operations, filtration giant Parker Hannifin has shown what can be achieved in just one year.

Global air filtration expert Parker Hannifin unveiled exceptional results from its carbon reduction strategy with the first full year of implementation showing substantial savings. With an ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutral operations by 2040, last year Parker Hannifin established a year-on-year emissions reduction target of 3% from a 2019 benchmark. Parker Gas Turbine Filtration has slashed emissions by 13% in just the first year under its enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) plan.

As part of this overarching strategy, Parker Hannifin created performance metrics around each individual division, for the gas turbine business for example, empowering them to drive positive change in the transition to net zero carbon. 

Exploring different projects to achieve this goal, one significant measure adopted in FY 2023 was to install a new roof at the Parker Hannifin manufacturing facility in Alton, U.K. This resulted in a substantial reduction in gas and energy consumption. Furthermore, as part of this project a secondary layer was added to the existing roof, improving the building’s overall energy efficiency.

Energy efficiency is a central theme of the company’s annual "energy treasure hunt." These three-day events are undertaken at each location and aim to identify operational energy efficiency improvements across the entire portfolio. Energy usage reductions implemented so far include voltage optimization, finding and addressing compressed air system leaks, as well as changing all the lighting in Parker’s Alton and Slater facilities to LEDs using PIR detectors to reduce waste. 

Some of the energy efficiency improvements also extend to the filter manufacturing process itself with tightly controlled temperatures for glue points and using automatic timers rather than working 24 hours a day as was the case previously. Lowering the set point on air compressors so that they work optimally has also resulted in savings. Furthermore, energy monitoring and data loggers across the distribution system allows Parker Hannifin to identify where further savings may be achieved in the future. 

The results speak for themselves. The emissions baseline in 2019 was around 946,000 tonnes of CO2e equivalent across the Division. The policy was introduced at the start of the last financial year in July 2022 and for 2023, the first year of implementation of the strategy, that figure was already down to 823,000 tonnes CO2e, about a 13% reduction.

Timothy A. Ajayi, division engineering and quality manager, Parker Gas Turbine Filtration Group, said:

"We’re very proud of the progress we have made in improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions in just one year. We have a long way to go to reach net zero, but our results demonstrate what can be achieved with a concerted company-wide effort. We look forward to continuing our energy performance journey in years to come."

Latest in Operations
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
September 29, 2023
Truck Image
Kennametal Launches Metal Cutting Roadshow
October 18, 2023
Esg I Stock 1442387593
Want to Keep Good ESG Data? Foster its Source
October 16, 2023
The old Avondale Shipyard in Bridge City, La., May 26, 2023.
Louisiana Shipyard Purchase Put on Hold
October 12, 2023
Related Stories
Truck Image
Operations
Kennametal Launches Metal Cutting Roadshow
Esg I Stock 1442387593
Operations
Want to Keep Good ESG Data? Foster its Source
The old Avondale Shipyard in Bridge City, La., May 26, 2023.
Operations
Louisiana Shipyard Purchase Put on Hold
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in Operations
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
Sponsored
5 Unavoidable Risks of Manual Document Processing
91% of manufacturers and 79% of distributors still process documents manually, according to our new research. Is your company still relying on manual processing for critical documents like purchase orders and AP invoices? Automation could be a key competitive differentiator during a downturn.
September 29, 2023
Esg I Stock 1442387593
Operations
Want to Keep Good ESG Data? Foster its Source
How the suppliers that once fed the problem can contribute to its solution.
October 16, 2023
The old Avondale Shipyard in Bridge City, La., May 26, 2023.
Operations
Louisiana Shipyard Purchase Put on Hold
Port officials have faced questions from a state financing panel.
October 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 12 At 2 31 17 Pm
New Products
Ferguson ESG Report Highlights ‘Building Momentum, Sustainably’
The plumbing distribution giant detailed its sustainability efforts in its 2023 report.
October 12, 2023
Shurtape Br Code Clancyand Theys Case Study 4
Operations
How One Company Added On-the-Spot Access to OSHA Docs, Equipment Records Using Tracking Solution
Filing health and safety paperwork is only half the task.
October 11, 2023
A storefront operated by GME brand Columbia Safety and Supply.
Operations
GME Supply Grows with Confidence, Humility
How the company went from a 1,000-square-foot warehouse to ID's Big 50 in just over a decade.
October 11, 2023
The Amazon logo is displayed at a Best Buy store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023.
Operations
Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Likely to Be Long, Arduous Journey
The retailer is accused of preventing sellers from hawking their merchandise at lower prices on other sites.
October 11, 2023
Sonepar In The Usa 25th Logo Rgb
Operations
Sonepar Celebrates 25 Years in the U.S.
The U.S. business has since grown to $12 billion in revenue, 450 branches and 10,000 associates.
October 10, 2023
Shurtape Duck Pro Pc618 Red Labeling
Operations
4 Budget-Friendly Ways MRO Teams Can Work More Efficiently
A roundup of some easy ways to simplify everyday tasks.
October 10, 2023
A hood ornament is seen on a used Mack truck on a lot in Evans City, Pa., Jan. 9, 2020.
Operations
Workers at Mack Trucks Go on Strike after Rejecting Tentative Contract Deal
The total number of UAW members that are on strike now exceeds 30,000.
October 9, 2023
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the U.S. government issues its latest monthly jobs report.
Operations
U.S. Employers Add a Surprisingly Strong 336K Jobs
The job gains was a sign of economic resilience.
October 6, 2023
Business Relationships I Stock 1495338872
Operations
The Process of Building Distribution Partnerships Never Ends
Do you want the benefit of ever-improving distribution sales performance?
October 6, 2023
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers questions during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Sept, 26, 2023. Newsom signed several laws on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, including one that increases paid sick days for workers and another that limits when local governments can count votes by hand.
Operations
California Increases Sick Leave Benefits
The law also increases the amount of sick leave workers can carry over into the following year.
October 5, 2023
Logan Bohn, a member of the striking United Auto Workers, stands outside the Stellantis plant that makes Jeeps in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, September 15, 2023. Bohn is a temporary worker at the plant.
Operations
Auto Strike Highlights Disparities Between Temporary and Permanent Employees
Companies have become increasingly reliant on temporary workers.
October 5, 2023
Msc Sized
Operations
MSC Shareholders Approve Stock Reclassification
The Jacobson/Gershwind family will remain MSC's largest shareholder.
October 4, 2023