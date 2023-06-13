Turtle, Catalyze Announce Renewable Energy Partnership

LINDEN, N.J. – Turtle, one the nation’s largest privately held electrical and industrial distributors, and Catalyze, a national clean energy transition company, are partnering to expand the availability of energy-efficient solutions to commercial and industrial entities and support them in achieving net zero carbon and ESG goals.

Turtle will collaborate with Catalyze to bring to market its offering to finance, install, own and operate integrated renewable energy solutions with no upfront capital costs with renewable energy assets owned and operated by Catalyze. In turn, as the partnership develops, Catalyze will integrate Turtle’s supplier solutions into those projects.

“This initiative showcases our approach to radical collaboration with partners, suppliers and customers to engage early in the design process and co-create next-generation solutions in energy transformation,” said Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan. “As our customers explore ways to reach their sustainability targets, we believe that we can take a leadership role in harnessing the power of partnerships to help us all rethink energy and advance positive outcomes for our planet.”

“As commercial and corporate entities move ESG to the top of their priority list, they are seeking simple, cost-efficient ways to integrate clean energy solutions and reduce emissions across entire portfolios,” said Steve Luker, Catalyze CEO. “We’re proud to collaborate with Turtle to demonstrate that leveraging technology, innovative contracting, and vertically integrated capabilities can make it easy and profitable to meet ESG and operational goals.”

As it embarks on its second century of innovation, Turtle is advancing energy-efficient technology and infrastructure solutions to re-engineer workspaces, harvest sunlight, scale EV charging options, and reduce light pollution for airports, universities and commercial buildings. By enabling its customers to conserve and produce their own power, Turtle also helps them remain focused on their core business while achieving their sustainability goals.

Catalyze owns and operates renewable energy assets and infrastructure for property owners who want to maximize their real estate value, generate new revenue and savings and meet their ESG goals. Catalyze’s advanced technology, financial expertise, industry experience and customer service make it easy for property owners and operators to profitably harness the benefits of solar, storage and EV charging solutions.

“The idea for the partnership originated from Turtle’s Rising Stars program cultivating the next generation of leaders in our company. They presented this innovative approach to partnerships that would add value to our customers. The result is this exciting synergy between our organizations,” added Ken McCauley, executive vice president, Energy Storage Services at Turtle and team mentor for the Rising Stars group.