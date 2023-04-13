SBP Holdings Renamed Singer Industrial

DALLAS — SBP Holdings announced a brand update to Singer Industrial, effective March 6.

The Singer Industrial brand reflects the group’s heritage and highlights its focus on industrial businesses and applications of all types. The group has a North American footprint consisting of approximately 85 locations with over 1,000 employees.

Singer Industrial began its journey in 1999 as Singer Equities and evolved to SBP Holdings. Over the last 24 years, the organization has continued to expand while maintaining a foundational focus on coordinated autonomy – sharing best practices while allowing the business to operate locally. The Singer Industrial brand will carry on that focus by seeking partnership with well-managed, profitable businesses where significant operating changes are not necessary, and encouraging current management to remain.

As part of this brand update, Singer Industrial created a new website, social media accounts and other marketing collateral. These tools will provide updates regarding Singer Industrial’s evolution and growth, and will reflect its ongoing impact.

The Singer Industrial group will continue to provide mission critical products and services to major industrial markets and utilize its large North American team, footprint, and inventory position to exceed customer requirements.