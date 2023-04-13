Weiler Abrasives Introduces Key User Program

CRESCO, Pa. — Weiler Abrasives, a leading provider of abrasives, power brushes and maintenance products for surface conditioning, has expanded the focus of its end-user support programs, broadening its workforce to help end users better meet their surface finishing challenges.

The Key User Program will provide end users in such target markets as foundry, shipbuilding, metal fabrication, primary metals and precision manufacturing with direct technical expertise and support at their locations. These end users may face challenges related to labor constraints, supply chain issues, productivity, costs and safety. Weiler Abrasives technical specialists and district sales managers are available for on-site assessments, where they will study the entire process and total cost of ownership — not just the abrasive products being used — to deliver solutions.

“Weiler Abrasives aims to be the best partner to our end users and distributors. We work to understand their biggest challenges and then apply our expertise to solve them,” says Bill Dwyre, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing. “To that end, we’re investing more in people, processes and technology with the ultimate goal of delivering greater value to our end-user customers.”

Weiler Abrasives has added staff to support the Key User Program, including two new technical sales managers who bring extensive abrasives knowledge and experience. In addition, John Sockman has been appointed as director of End User Sales to lead and manage the Key User Program.

Among the resources the technical sales managers and district sales managers will offer are three existing Weiler Abrasives programs: the Weiler Consumable Productivity (WCP), the SPOT Safety Training and Weiler Process Solutions (WPS). The WCP program tests and evaluates abrasives to compare product life, reduce cycle times and increase efficiencies. The SPOT program educates end users how to use abrasives safely and effectively, covering proper usage, potential hazards and safety tips. The WPS program focuses on providing industrial grinding and automated deburring solutions to alleviate bottlenecks in high-volume production operations.

Weiler Abrasive’s distribution partners will continue to be an important piece of the overall value chain and end-user experience. The Key User Program investments will help distributors bring added value to Weiler Abrasives end users and provide opportunities for mutual business growth.