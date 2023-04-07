Huttig Building Products Renamed After Merger

Millwork producer and distributor Woodgrain has combined Huttig Building Products' operations under a single company name, officials announced.

Idaho-based Woodgrain acquired Huttig in the spring of 2022. The company said the work of combining the two companies remains ongoing, but that they will go to market as Woodgrain alone effective April 3.

Huttig's locations will be absorbed into Woodgrain's distribution division, Todd Dame, the segment's president, wrote in a statement.



"You can expect our continued commitment to offering a broad assortment of the most trusted specialty building materials across our combined locations," Dame wrote.