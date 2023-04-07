Huttig Building Products Renamed After Merger

Legacy Huttig locations will join Woodgrain’s distribution division.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 7, 2023
Bc29c771 Cc36 4cb3 Acea D7c1f072834f
Woodgrain

Millwork producer and distributor Woodgrain has combined Huttig Building Products' operations under a single company name, officials announced.

Idaho-based Woodgrain acquired Huttig in the spring of 2022. The company said the work of combining the two companies remains ongoing, but that they will go to market as Woodgrain alone effective April 3.

Huttig's locations will be absorbed into Woodgrain's distribution division, Todd Dame, the segment's president, wrote in a statement.

"You can expect our continued commitment to offering a broad assortment of the most trusted specialty building materials across our combined locations," Dame wrote.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 139965267
Construction Company, Supplier Pay $289K for Overtime Violations
April 6, 2023
20220405 115507
Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO
April 4, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
April 4, 2023
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, at a rally at the state Capitol, Albany, March 13, 2023.
As Inflation Persists, a Push for $20 Minimum Wage
March 28, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 139965267
Operations
Construction Company, Supplier Pay $289K for Overtime Violations
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door
Operations
F.W. Webb Weaves Success into Storied History
I Stock 1392300189
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 22.7% in January
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
I Stock 139965267
Operations
Construction Company, Supplier Pay $289K for Overtime Violations
The two companies failed to pay overtime wages to dozens of "leased" workers.
April 6, 2023
20220405 115507
Staffing Changes
Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO
AJ Roshan-Rouz previously served as CEO of engineered materials company 5N Plus.
April 4, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
The state has some of the nation's worst air pollution.
April 4, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door
Operations
F.W. Webb Weaves Success into Storied History
After 157 years, the distributor has learned a thing or two about navigating a challenging market.
March 30, 2023
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, at a rally at the state Capitol, Albany, March 13, 2023.
Operations
As Inflation Persists, a Push for $20 Minimum Wage
Rising prices have blunted the impact of a decade-long push for a $15 minimum.
March 28, 2023
Airproducts
Operations
Air Products Wins Over $130M in NASA Contracts
The company will provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1392300189
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 22.7% in January
Although modest increases could be attributed to inflation, officials said new orders remain "at a good level."
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm
Operations
RS Partners with Hammond Manufacturing
RS will supply Hammond's customizable electrical and electronic enclosures.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 33 31 Pm
Operations
FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership
The agreement aims to provide a team of experts to support executives in building reliable strategies.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 1299055072
Operations
Data-Driven Distributor Transformation: The Metrics that Matter
Several metrics have proven to consistently predict superior performance.
March 23, 2023
Integrated Manufacturing With Robot Transfer
Operations
How AIMS Improves Safety for Tool Manufacturers
The automation solution comes from ANCA.
March 23, 2023
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Operations
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
Here's what you need to know.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1357688515
Operations
Freight Carrier to Pay $535K for Clean Water Violations
The agreement also requires the company to implement a comprehensive stormwater compliance program.
March 21, 2023
Ford E-Transit electric vans displayed at Gus Machado Ford, Hialeah, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023.
Operations
Rexel Awarded Contract for USPS Charging Stations
The company could ultimately provide more than 40,000 units.
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm
Awards
AFFLINK Adds IPS Packaging & Automation
AFFLINK said the addition of IPS would strengthen its footprint in industrial packaging.
March 20, 2023