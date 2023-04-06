Construction Company, Supplier Pay $289K for Overtime Violations

The two companies failed to pay overtime wages to dozens of "leased" workers.

U.S. Department of Labor
Apr 6, 2023
I Stock 139965267
iStock

The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered approximately $289,000 in back wages, damages and penalties after an investigation found that two Maryland employers denied overtime wages for 42 workers.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division determined that Stark Truss Baltimore LLC and Jordi Construction LLC entered into an “employee lease agreement" for which Jordi provided leased workers to augment Stark Truss Baltimore’s workforce.

Investigators found that once “leased” employees worked 40 hours in a workweek for Jordi Construction at Stark Truss Baltimore’s worksite, they were directed to work additional hours under Stark Truss Baltimore. This arrangement led to the joint employers willfully paying affected employees straight time instead of the required overtime premium for hours worked over 40 in a workweek, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Under the FLSA, an employee may have – in addition to their employer – one or more joint employers. Joint employment applies when an employee is employed by two or more employers such that the employers are responsible, both individually and jointly, for compliance with federal labor laws.

The department recovered $135,124 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages, and administered a civil money penalty of $19,522.

"These employers illegally used their employee lease agreement to intentionally avoid paying overtime wages,” said Wage and Hour Division Assistant District Director Linamarie Martinez in Hyattsville, Maryland. “The division will hold companies accountable when they don’t meet their obligations under the law.”

Stark Truss is a manufacturer and supplier of components for the construction industry and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio; Jordi Construction is a residential construction contractor specializing in framing.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
20220405 115507
Weiler Abrasives Names New CEO
April 4, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
April 4, 2023
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, at a rally at the state Capitol, Albany, March 13, 2023.
As Inflation Persists, a Push for $20 Minimum Wage
March 28, 2023
Related Stories
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door
Operations
F.W. Webb Weaves Success into Storied History
I Stock 1392300189
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 22.7% in January
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm
Operations
RS Partners with Hammond Manufacturing
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal, Nov. 10, 2021, Oakland, Calif.
Logistics
EPA Approves California Rules Phasing Out Diesel Trucks
The state has some of the nation's worst air pollution.
April 4, 2023
Central Distribution In Londonderry Nh Front Door
Operations
F.W. Webb Weaves Success into Storied History
After 157 years, the distributor has learned a thing or two about navigating a challenging market.
March 30, 2023
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, at a rally at the state Capitol, Albany, March 13, 2023.
Operations
As Inflation Persists, a Push for $20 Minimum Wage
Rising prices have blunted the impact of a decade-long push for a $15 minimum.
March 28, 2023
Airproducts
Operations
Air Products Wins Over $130M in NASA Contracts
The company will provide liquid hydrogen for several NASA locations.
March 28, 2023
I Stock 1392300189
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 22.7% in January
Although modest increases could be attributed to inflation, officials said new orders remain "at a good level."
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 24 At 1 53 43 Pm
Operations
RS Partners with Hammond Manufacturing
RS will supply Hammond's customizable electrical and electronic enclosures.
March 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 23 At 1 33 31 Pm
Operations
FocusCFO, ITR Economics Announce Partnership
The agreement aims to provide a team of experts to support executives in building reliable strategies.
March 23, 2023
I Stock 1299055072
Operations
Data-Driven Distributor Transformation: The Metrics that Matter
Several metrics have proven to consistently predict superior performance.
March 23, 2023
Integrated Manufacturing With Robot Transfer
Operations
How AIMS Improves Safety for Tool Manufacturers
The automation solution comes from ANCA.
March 23, 2023
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Operations
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
Here's what you need to know.
March 22, 2023
I Stock 1357688515
Operations
Freight Carrier to Pay $535K for Clean Water Violations
The agreement also requires the company to implement a comprehensive stormwater compliance program.
March 21, 2023
Ford E-Transit electric vans displayed at Gus Machado Ford, Hialeah, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023.
Operations
Rexel Awarded Contract for USPS Charging Stations
The company could ultimately provide more than 40,000 units.
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm
Awards
AFFLINK Adds IPS Packaging & Automation
AFFLINK said the addition of IPS would strengthen its footprint in industrial packaging.
March 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 9 07 07 Am
Operations
Turtle Launches New Brand to Mark Centennial
The distributor is hosting its 2023 supplier expo this week.
March 20, 2023