Turtle Launches New Brand to Mark Centennial

The distributor is hosting its 2023 supplier expo this week.

Turtle & Hughes
Mar 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 9 07 07 Am

Turtle, one of the nation’s largest privately held electrical and industrial distributors, will convene more than 50 manufacturers of energy-efficient innovations at Turtle Rethink 2023: A Supplier Expo taking place at the Hilton Meadowlands, New Jersey, March 21, 1:30-6:30 p.m.

The event showcases Turtle’s new brand unveiled yesterday before the company’s employees,  and the company’s progress towards a net carbon zero future through the dynamic collaboration among manufacturers and customers that has characterized its 100-year history.

As it embraces innovation in the next century, Turtle is advancing “radical collaboration” – a key brand value and intent to engage earlier in the design process, work together with partners and stakeholders in mapping industry best practices, and co-creating next-generation solutions that unlock and create new value.

One example is Turtle Technology Services, a new line of business in cybersecurity consulting addressing key challenges its customers face.

“2023 is our centennial year, and we are using this milestone to convey who we are today: a strategic energy solutions leader helping our customers with their most challenging design, engineering, and electrification needs. We are proud to host our partners in helping our customers build smarter and more sustainable ways for communities to live, work, and move in the future,” said Jayne Millard, Turtle’s Executive Chairman of the Board and great-granddaughter of one of its founders, M.B. Turtle.

Turtle’s brand mission “Rethinking Energy. Advancing Tomorrow.” encompasses the company’s promise to:

  • Remain stewards of the industry as a family-owned and operated company
  • Honor relationships, not transactions, as its teams of supply chain experts and technical advisors deliver mission-critical solutions with an eye to what’s next
  • Drive electrification for smart, safe, connected communities by solving customers’ digital, electrical and industrial needs

Turtle Technology Services

In keeping with this brand mission, Turtle Technology Services will deliver cybersecurity solutions, services and consulting to its customers. Headed by Turtle’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information and Security Officer David Magee, the business will prepare customers to meet the standards of cybersecurity care that are increasingly expected by their clients, their boards and their regulators.

“Turtle has been a key consultative partner to many of our customers in cybersecurity. Now as we broaden these offerings, we are fortunate to have David’s gravitas and passion in leading this exciting new business line that will be critical for all organizations and industries,” said Kathleen Shanahan, Turtle CEO.

Supplier Expo: Showcase for Sustainable Solutions

Turtle Rethink 2023: A Supplier Expo will feature energy-efficient technology and infrastructure innovations that can re-engineer workspaces, harvest sunlight, scale EV charging options, and reduce light pollution for airports, universities and commercial buildings. Some examples of suppliers exhibiting at the event:

  • With a mission to zero net carbon, ABB is advancing solutions in energy storage, access to solar and other renewable power sources, digitalization, and EV charging. These include ways to ensure that electrical equipment will safely connect to the grid, and support EV chargers in meeting growing demand.
  • Acuity technologies provide state-of-the-art life safety capabilities, electronics to regulate light sources for visual comfort, dimming control technology for cost savings, and plug-and-play components to reduce labor costs. Smart fixtures can convey usage information to the building; and innovations are reducing nighttime light pollution while providing parking lot safety.
  • ChargePoint is expanding EV charging stations across the country in commercial, fleet, and residential settings In New Jersey, projects include the New Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
  • Eaton’s electrical solutions form the backbone of safe, reliable electricity supply and play a vital role in the energy transition. This includes streamlining electric vehicle charging infrastructure deployments, supporting always-on power at data centers, creating more flexible power systems to expand healthcare capacity, helping homeowners manage their energy needs and delivering essential solutions for intelligent electrical power management across industries.
  • Diversified is a market leading lighting and controls representative that promotes the design and supply of advanced LED lighting and lighting control solutions covering the NJ, PA and NY markets. These design solutions offer out-of-the-box functionality that enables clients to achieve 30-40% energy savings and if used to its maximum energy savings capability, upwards of 70% can be achieved. In addition to maximizing energy efficiencies, these advanced lighting and control solutions help end users maximize the use of all building spaces.

For media attendance and access to interviews with Turtle and supplier spokespeople, contact Julie Wyckoff, director of communications, julie@turtle.com.

Read a Turtle Rebrand statement from Jayne Millard, executive chairman of the board.

