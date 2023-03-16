Climate Reporting Proposal Draws Nearly 15,000 Comments

The draft rule could require companies to report on the costs of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.

Suman Naishadham
Mar 16, 2023
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say.

The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring following a draft last summer that drew nearly 15,000 comments, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government, after the European Union, to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Companies could have to report on the cost of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.

"Anecdotally, I've never seen this number of comments come back on anything proposed by the SEC," said Steve Soter, vice president at Workiva, a software company that helps companies with regulatory and financial reporting.

Four in 10 executives say their companies are not ready to comply with the rule, according to a recent survey by Workiva and accounting firm PWC of 500 executives at U.S.-based public companies with at least $500 million in annual revenue.

At a conference in Arizona last month that organizers said drew more than 1,600 leaders of green businesses, a panel exploring how companies would need to prepare for the SEC's rule was standing room only.

Many of the comments submitted in response to the SEC's draft objected to what companies would have to disclose about their indirect effects on the climate — such as the emissions released by their suppliers — and whether their climate-related risks are material to investors.

Auditing firms, trade groups, companies and conservative lawmakers have said those requirements would be too burdensome. Others who in their comments did not oppose reporting on those indirect effects have said they would need more time to collect such information.

Jill Fisch, a securities law scholar and University of Pennsylvania law professor, said the rule will likely face legal challenges no matter how accommodating the nation's top financial regulator is to the feedback.

Fisch said the proposed SEC rule has been caught up in the currents of the political fight in the U.S. over sustainable or ESG investing. ESG investors consider a company's environmental, social and corporate governance measures when deciding whether to invest in it. Conservatives have derided it as a tool for furthering liberal political goals.

"I wouldn't call it unique," Fisch said of the comments generated in response to the commission's climate rule.

Steven Rothstein, managing director at the nonprofit CERES, which works with business to promote sustainability, said analyses by his organization and others found most comments on the SEC's draft rule were supportive — reflecting what he said is a desire from institutional investors for climate-related information.

"Investors are saying ... climate is really market risks," Rothstein said.

Rothstein said he expects the SEC to ease some parts of the rule in response to what investors, trade groups, companies and others have said about it.

"We would assume the final rule would not be as inclusive as the draft," Rothstein said. "And that's exactly what you'd want in a regulatory agency ... to think about what people are saying."

Latest in Operations
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant, Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Climate Reporting Proposal Draws Nearly 15,000 Comments
March 16, 2023
I Stock 914855976
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
March 14, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
March 10, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 14 43 Pm
Operations
Cembre Endorses NEMRA Standards
I Stock 914855976
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
Operations
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Ep43tn
Video
Fastenal Finds a Fit with ESG Reporting
The distributor was working on environmental goals long before they became official.
March 15, 2023
I Stock 914855976
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
The value of new orders was down 20% compared to the first month of 2022.
March 14, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Operations
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
The deal covers 7,000 employees.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
Operations
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
Taitien is a leading global manufacturer of quartz frequency control solutions.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 1365137114
Operations
Integrity, Innovation and Risk-Taking: A Rare Combination in CEOs
An analysis found that CEOs who scored the highest in terms of integrity also scored the lowest on innovation, proactiveness and risk-taking.
March 10, 2023
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
Operations
Shipping Companies Reach $97M California Oil Spill Agreement
Dragging anchors struck a pipeline.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 53 01 Pm
Operations
Evergreen Announces Name Change
Evergreen Marketing Group will now be known as Evergreen Supply Network.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 30 50 Pm
Operations
Optimas Solutions Passes ISO 9001 Surveillance Audit
The company's recent endorsements represent a high-water mark for its quality management system.
February 28, 2023
Colorful Gloves
Operations
Colorful PPE Makes a Difference in Industrial Workplaces
Five ways adding some color can improve safety.
February 27, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
Operations
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
An overwhelming majority of companies that participated will keep the shorter hours.
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1199635648
Operations
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
Under proposed Labor Department rules, more workers are likely to be classified as employees, rather than independent contractors.
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1443571855
Operations
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook
The home improvement giant's pandemic-era boom has eased for a number of reasons.
February 22, 2023
I Stock 1332378850
Operations
Remote Working: A Challenge and an Opportunity
Some employers might be pushing the envelope when it comes to monitoring workers.
February 22, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Operations
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
The proposal would go beyond requirements in other states.
February 20, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Operations
Robotics Are Stuck in Neutral Without Human Management
In the early days, the thinking was that robots will eventually outsmart humans and there will be less need for human capital. This has clearly not been the case.
February 19, 2023