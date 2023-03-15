Cembre Endorses NEMRA Standards

The company called the move part of its commitment to independent manufacturer representatives.

NEMRA
Mar 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 14 43 Pm
NEMRA

CARMEL, Ind. — Cembre, has endorsed the NEMRA POS/POT Minimum Recommended Standards as part of its commitment to its independent manufacturer representatives.

Cembre, known for its identification and labeling systems, tooling and equipment for crimping connectors and preparing conductors, and its cable glands, prides itself on being responsive to its distributors and agency network. 

Said Desiree Grace, President, Americas, Cembre, Inc., “I, and Cembre, endorse the NEMRA Point of Sales Standards. It is critical that we have accurate sell-to and ship-to data so we can pay our rep agents accurately and fairly. They work hard on our behalf, and the POS data helps us compensate them properly," said Desiree Grace, the president of Cembre Americas. "Having been in the electrical industry for many years, independent manufacturer representatives are an important element of the channel and, as a manufacturer, are critical to our success. They connect us to our distributors and to the end-user market. POS information helps us ensure they are compensated for their efforts.”

“On behalf of Cembre’s NEMRA representatives, we appreciate their endorsement and commitment to the standards and to seeing that their reps are properly compensated for their sales efforts at endorsing distributors," said NEMRA President Jim Johnson. "The NEMRA POS minimum standards helps ensure a level of information consistency that is important for manufacturers, can streamline processes for manufacturer and distributors and can ensure appropriate compensation is shared with the appropriate rep.”

Latest in Operations
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
February 23, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
March 10, 2023
I Stock 1365137114
Integrity, Innovation and Risk-Taking: A Rare Combination in CEOs
March 10, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 914855976
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Slide in January
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
Operations
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 53 01 Pm
Operations
Evergreen Announces Name Change
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 30 50 Pm
Operations
Optimas Solutions Passes ISO 9001 Surveillance Audit
More in Operations
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Sponsored
Executing Intelligent Pricing for an Agile Approach to Profitability
Register now to attend our new video podcast with a live Q&A session on March 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm CST. This live event is hosted by Industrial Distribution featuring the technology advisors from Net at Work.
March 13, 2023
The Caterpillar Inc. 'CAT' logo adorns an excavator at the Milton CAT dealership in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 20, 2020.
Operations
Caterpillar Workers Ratify New Contract
The deal covers 7,000 employees.
March 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 40 44 Pm
Operations
New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement
Taitien is a leading global manufacturer of quartz frequency control solutions.
March 10, 2023
I Stock 1365137114
Operations
Integrity, Innovation and Risk-Taking: A Rare Combination in CEOs
An analysis found that CEOs who scored the highest in terms of integrity also scored the lowest on innovation, proactiveness and risk-taking.
March 10, 2023
Workers in protective suits clean the contaminated beach in Corona Del Mar after an oil spill in Newport Beach, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021.
Operations
Shipping Companies Reach $97M California Oil Spill Agreement
Dragging anchors struck a pipeline.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 3 53 01 Pm
Operations
Evergreen Announces Name Change
Evergreen Marketing Group will now be known as Evergreen Supply Network.
March 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 30 50 Pm
Operations
Optimas Solutions Passes ISO 9001 Surveillance Audit
The company's recent endorsements represent a high-water mark for its quality management system.
February 28, 2023
Colorful Gloves
Operations
Colorful PPE Makes a Difference in Industrial Workplaces
Five ways adding some color can improve safety.
February 27, 2023
A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021.
Operations
4-Day Workweek Trial: Shorter Hours, Happier Employees
An overwhelming majority of companies that participated will keep the shorter hours.
February 24, 2023
I Stock 1199635648
Operations
Exposing Distributors to Increased Liability
Under proposed Labor Department rules, more workers are likely to be classified as employees, rather than independent contractors.
February 24, 2023
Ep43tn
Video
Fastenal Finds a Fit with ESG Reporting
The distributor was working on environmental goals long before they became official.
February 23, 2023
I Stock 1443571855
Operations
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by '23 Outlook
The home improvement giant's pandemic-era boom has eased for a number of reasons.
February 22, 2023
I Stock 1332378850
Operations
Remote Working: A Challenge and an Opportunity
Some employers might be pushing the envelope when it comes to monitoring workers.
February 22, 2023
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Akim, left, for school, Feb. 10, 2023, Chicago.
Operations
Illinois Poised to Mandate Paid Leave for Nearly All Workers
The proposal would go beyond requirements in other states.
February 20, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Operations
Robotics Are Stuck in Neutral Without Human Management
In the early days, the thinking was that robots will eventually outsmart humans and there will be less need for human capital. This has clearly not been the case.
February 19, 2023