New Yorker Electronics Announces Taitien Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, N.J. — New Yorker Electronics announced a franchised distribution agreement with Taitien, a leading global manufacturer of quartz frequency control solutions.

Taitien focuses on innovation and invests heavily in research and development, holding many patents for quartz-manufacturing technologies. Taitien, founded in 1976, is a global manufacturer of frequency control products offering a wide range of quartz crystals, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs and precision crystals. The company operates its wholly-owned production facilities, and engineering centers, in Taiwan, China and the United States.

“This ideal pairing between Taitien and New Yorker Electronics means even more complete solutions for our automotive, consumer electronics, information technology and telecommunications customers,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. “And with Taitien’s operations in the United States, Europe and Asia, the partnership will generate many cost-saving opportunities as well."

“We are pleased to announce this relationship with New Yorker Electronics as we continue to expand its capabilities as a well-known and respected leader in the FCP industry, shipping leading edge solutions to customers worldwide,” said Jordan Wohl, North American sales manager for Taitien. “New Yorker Electronics’ customers will also benefit from our significant investments in R&D, which enable us to be first to market with many of today’s best-in-class performance frequency products.”

Quartz has become an important component which is widely used in various electronic devices due to its physical characteristics of low temperature coefficient and high Q value. Taitien is one of the few manufacturers with its own in-house wafer cutting technology. By vertically integrating the production of upstream quartz wafers, wafers’ angles and thicknesses are cut precisely so as to control the material source and quality.

Taitien provides miniature, low-power consumption, high-precision and wide-temperature quartz crystals to satisfy its customers' diversified needs for quartz components. Taitien products are used across a wide range of applications, including networking equipment, industrial automation, avionics, satellite base stations, industrial automation machines, and wireless devices. As a franchised distributor, New Yorker Electronics will distribute its complete line of oscillators, as well as quartz crystals, timing modules, QCMs and mini ovens.