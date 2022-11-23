Distribution Solutions Group Appoints OneSource Founder to Board

CHICAGO — Distribution Solutions Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Robert Zamarripa to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob Zamarripa to our board of directors," said Chairman and CEO Bryan King. "Bob is a recognized industry leader and has held executive and board-level advisory positions that broadly span specialty distribution, supply chain and MRO-related businesses. Bob’s extensive experience will help guide the advancement of our strategic initiatives and strengthen our businesses under Distribution Solutions Group. I look forward to working with Bob as we drive the DSG business forward.”

Zamarripa founded OneSource Distributors and served as chairman and CEO of OneSource until 2013. OneSource is a leading electrical, utility, and industrial automation distributor in the U.S. and Mexico with annual revenues in excess of $750 million. OneSource was ranked as one of the top 20 largest electrical distributors in the U.S. in 2011, as well as the second-largest private company by revenue, which was headquartered in San Diego. OneSource was also recognized as the fifth largest Hispanic-owned business in the U.S. by Hispanic Business Magazine in 2011.

Zamarripa is currently on the board of Flow Control Group, a KKR portfolio company. Past board roles include IMARK Group and Source Alliance. Also, Zamarripa served as president and CEO of Sonepar’s West Region and served on various distributor advisory boards including Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Hubbell, ABB, Eaton Corporation, Pentair, Thomas and Betts, and Leviton Manufacturing Company.