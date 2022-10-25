Dynabrade Announces ISO Certification

Dynabrade Inc., a designer and manufacturer of unique, portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories and clean air solutions, announced Monday that the quality management system at its Clarence, New York, headquarters has been ISO 9001:2015 certified.

The International Organization for Standardization's ISO 9001:2015 certification is given to those who demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and other regulatory requirements, enhance customer satisfaction, exceed quality management systems, and adapt to a changing world.

The standard is the most universally accepted in the industry.

The certification from Quality Systems Registrars was obtained Oct. 18. It confirms that Dynabrade provides quality abrasive power tools and process solutions in the abrasive finishing markets.