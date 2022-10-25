Dynabrade Announces ISO Certification

The company says its pneumatic power tools meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Dynabrade Inc.
Oct 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 25 At 12 07 29 Pm

Dynabrade Inc., a designer and manufacturer of unique, portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories and clean air solutions, announced Monday that the quality management system at its Clarence, New York, headquarters has been ISO 9001:2015 certified.

The International Organization for Standardization's ISO 9001:2015 certification is given to those who demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and other regulatory requirements, enhance customer satisfaction, exceed quality management systems, and adapt to a changing world.

The standard is the most universally accepted in the industry.

The certification from Quality Systems Registrars was obtained Oct. 18. It confirms that Dynabrade provides quality abrasive power tools and process solutions in the abrasive finishing markets.

Latest in Operations
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
Sponsored
Key Metrics for Distributors to Drive Revenue in 2023
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 2 52 47 Pm
Optimas Introduces Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy
October 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 56 56 Pm
Turtle & Hughes Releases ESG Report
October 20, 2022
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
UPS to Pay Fine, Correct Hazardous Waste Violations
October 20, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 2 52 47 Pm
Operations
Optimas Introduces Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 56 56 Pm
Operations
Turtle & Hughes Releases ESG Report
Black Hawk Basecamp 2
Operations
Preserving the 'Shop Floor' Distributor
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 20 At 12 56 56 Pm
Operations
Turtle & Hughes Releases ESG Report
100% of specialty business is tied to projects with sustainability components.
October 20, 2022
The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021.
Operations
UPS to Pay Fine, Correct Hazardous Waste Violations
The company has three years to reach compliance across 1,160 locations.
October 20, 2022
Black Hawk Basecamp 2
Operations
Preserving the 'Shop Floor' Distributor
BlackHawk Industrial aims to provide the scale of an industry giant — with the feel of a smaller partner.
October 19, 2022
I Stock 628596406
Operations
Pallet Maker Fined Over Child Labor, Denied Overtime
The owner paid overtime in cash to try and skate rates required by law.
October 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 17 At 1 43 56 Pm
Operations
Saint-Gobain Films & Fabrics Announces Rebrand
The company said the new moniker will better position the business for changes in the marketplace.
October 17, 2022
US SIF CEO Lisa Woll.
Operations
ESG Becomes a Political Target
Environmental, social and governance considerations have broken into the mainstream.
October 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 1 43 14 Pm
Operations
Allied Electronics & Automation to Change Name
The company will be known as RS beginning next year.
October 13, 2022
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Operations
Home Depot Store Set for November Union Vote
Organizers anticipate a close vote.
October 13, 2022
Supplier Diversity Istock
Supply Chain
Supplier Diversity Initiatives Gain in Popularity but Still Lack Discipline
New survey results show companies are seeking supplier diversity, but their efforts fall short on accountability.
October 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 12 At 1 58 21 Pm
Operations
Dover Precision Components Opens Innovation Lab
The lab team is installing key test rigs for fluid film bearings and compression products.
October 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 25 44 Pm
Operations
PMA Awards Grants for Manufacturing Day Programs
The PMAEF Micro-Grant Program provides awards ranging from $500 to $1,000.
October 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 10 At 1 54 33 Pm
Operations
Dayco to Exit Hydraulics; Kurt Acquires its Inventory
Kurt Hydraulics will take over manufacturing and supply directly to all Dayco distributors.
October 10, 2022
I Stock 510129863
Operations
Why Distributors Are Adding Manufacturing Capabilities
A look at the emergence of "distro-facturing."
October 6, 2022
Artist rendering of new, build-to-suit, leased property proposed for Bosch Rexroth operations in Charlotte that offers an increased footprint of 25% and more space for expansion in the future.
Operations
Bosch Rexroth Announces Expansion
The project will bolster its custom assembly and linear motion technologies.
October 6, 2022