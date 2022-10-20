Turtle & Hughes Releases Second Annual ESG Report

100% of specialty business is tied to projects with sustainability components.

Turtle & Hughes
Oct 20, 2022


LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation's largest independent electrical and industrial distribution companies and a recognized leader in integrated supply, on Wednesday published its second annual ESG (environmental, social, governance) report.

In preparation for Turtle's 100th anniversary in January 2023, this year's report reflects on ESG innovations that have made Turtle an industry leader, and will continue to drive positive change over the next century. This report builds on its 2021 predecessor, featuring updated metrics, goals, and success stories. Readers can access and download the report digitally on turtle.com.

"ESG and sustainability have long been at the core of the Turtle business. It is a purpose-driven strategy delivered by our talented and innovative staff," said CEO Kathleen Shanahan. "This year's report provides a high level of transparency into our sustainable offerings and internal operations, and how we achieve positive outcomes for our customers, teams and communities."

The report features examples of how Turtle puts its ESG strategy into action for customers, team members and its communities:

  • Customers: 100% of specialty business is tied to projects with sustainability components primarily aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions or supporting the use of clean energy. Additionally, a wide array of its infrastructure projects at major airports, waterways, ports and train stations, and lighting upgrades, save customers energy and money. Some examples:
    - Design and build critical power distribution systems, energy-efficient lighting and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging at international airports in New York/NJ, Boston and LA.
    - Upgrade and expand water capacity in one California city from 30 million gallons/day to 52 million gallons/day of clean, purified water to residents.
    - Provide balance of systems equipment for three solar installations in Maryland expected to generate 34.5 million Kwh/year, and reduce CO2 by 536,613 metric tons equal to removing 113,931 cars from the roads for a year.
  • Team Members: Turtle saw increases in diverse hiring and promotions in the first nine months of 2022: 72% of positions filled were with diversity candidates; 65% of all promotions were diverse employees. Today, close to 50% of all managers are diverse and 32% of managers are women.
  • Communities: Turtle is on track to exceed 2021 donations supporting corporate causes -- Gary Sinise Foundation, Make-a-Wish International and Sea Turtle Conservancy, as well as disaster relief to Ukraine, American Red Cross and Feeding America, among others.

The 2022 ESG Report also establishes baseline metrics and KPIs across businesses to base future goals that include these targets, among others:

  • Expand diversity supply chain in 2023 by 20% from a base line of 49 diverse suppliers.
  • Grow electric van (EV) fleet by eight vehicles in the next five years, a 400% increase.
  • In 2023 as part of its Centennial Celebration, it will grant 100 wishes for Make-A-Wish International.
  • Achieve an Ecovadis Gold rating following a recent improvement to Silver.
