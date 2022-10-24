Optimas Introduces Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy

WOOD DALE, Ill. Optimas Solutions, a global, tech-enabled manufacturer-distributor of fasteners, inventory management services and supply chain solutions, recently announced a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy. The policy establishes an official view of Optimas’ growing company culture that ensures all employees feel secure to be their authentic selves at work.

“Our 'THREAD' values of Teamwork, Honesty, Respect, Excellence, Accountability and Drive only come to life when we embrace our diverse employees and make inclusivity a priority,” said Daniel Harms, CEO, Americas. “That’s why we are excited to announce our new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy that serves to enhance existing regional practices.”

The new DEI policy includes several initiatives that create tangible results. Initiatives include adding more DEI-focused education to the Optimas Institute (Optimas’ onboarding process) for new and returning employees. Optimas will also provide ongoing digital resources and in-person multi-cultural events so employees can expand their knowledge and promote understanding between colleagues.

Optimas is also currently establishing Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) so all employees can have a voice and a safe space to provide actionable insights for growth. Employees will continue to have company support for grassroots efforts that focus on local community service needs.

“We expect fair treatment and dignity to be central to all working relationships,” said Kate Daly, senior VP, Human Resources. “We commit to actively listening to our employees to learn how to improve and grow together as a company.”

“Optimas is proud of its diverse staff in all of our locations across the world,” added Mike Tuffy, CEO, International. “We are committed to acknowledging all our employees' perspectives and experiences to leverage the expansive experience of our team and to better serve our customers and partners.”