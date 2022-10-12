Dover Precision Components Opens Innovation Lab

The lab team is installing key test rigs for fluid film bearings and compression products.

Dover
Oct 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 12 At 1 58 21 Pm

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Dover Precision Components on Tuesday announced the official opening of its innovation lab.

Since the construction of the nearly 12,000-square-foot building was completed, the lab team has focused on the installation and commissioning of key test rigs for its fluid film bearings and compression products. The lab has four independent test bays to allow work on multiple rigs at once with dedicated control rooms to monitor and collect test data and help ensure the safe operation of the equipment.

The lab was built to centralize the company's test rigs and bring together the research and product development teams. The teams are focused on developing innovative new products and technologies to support a greener future, including the upcoming installation of a hydrogen testing facility for performance materials that are key to enabling the transition to hydrogen.

"Dover Precision Components' investments in product development and material science have allowed us to accelerate the speed at which technologies are made available to our customers," said Michael Corrie, vice president of advanced sealing and compression at Dover Precision Components.

"As the world transitions toward clean energy to reduce carbon emissions, we are positioned to provide solutions that address these challenging application needs," added Chris Johnson, the company's vice president of engineered bearings.

