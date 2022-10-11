PMA Educational Foundation Awards Grants for Manufacturing Day Programs

The PMAEF Micro-Grant Program provides awards ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation
Oct 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 11 At 1 25 44 Pm

CLEVELAND — The Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation announced Friday that it has awarded more than $11,000 in grants to 17 PMA member companies to support their Manufacturing Day initiatives. 

The PMAEF Micro-Grant Program provides grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 to help companies enhance the public’s exposure to metalforming careers in their communities. Now in its third year, the PMAEF has awarded more than $37,000 to 36 companies that are implementing programs or hosting events in conjunction with MFG Day/MFG Month.

The 2022 PMAEF micro-grant recipients are:

  • Ace Wire Spring & Form Co., McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania
  • AlphaUSA, Livonia, Michigan
  • Clips & Clamps Industries, Plymouth, Michigan
  • Dayton Rogers Manufacturing Co. of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina
  • Digital Tool & Die, Grandville, Michigan
  • Eberhard Manufacturing Co., Strongsville, Ohio
  • Formtek-Maine, Clinton, Maine
  • Hynes Industries, Youngstown, Ohio
  • Marion Manufacturing Co., Cheshire, Connecticut
  • Mursix Corp., Yorktown, Indiana
  • Principal Manufacturing Corp., Broadview, Illinois
  • Prospect Machine Products, Prospect, Connecticut
  • Stone City Products, Bedford, Indiana
  • TEK-Sales and Solutions, Sparta, Tennessee
  • Ultra Tool & Manufacturing, Germantown, Wisconsin
  • Vulcan Tool Co., Dayton, Ohio
  • Waukesha Metal Products, Sussex, Wisconsin

“MFG Day and Manufacturing Month is all about promoting the great jobs that can be found in manufacturing, and the PMAEF Micro-Grant recipients exemplify the tremendous efforts that PMA members undertake to educate their communities about the wonderful careers in manufacturing,” said PMA President David Klotz. “For American manufacturing to grow, PMA and its members are working every day to attract and train the next generation of workers with the skills necessary to succeed.”

Held annually on the first Friday of October, MFG Day is an opportunity for the industry to promote manufacturing through community events for students, parents and educators. MFG Day resources for PMA members and supporters are available online at http://center4metalformingcareers.org/resources.html.

 

