PMA Educational Foundation Awards Grants for Manufacturing Day Programs

CLEVELAND — The Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation announced Friday that it has awarded more than $11,000 in grants to 17 PMA member companies to support their Manufacturing Day initiatives.

The PMAEF Micro-Grant Program provides grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 to help companies enhance the public’s exposure to metalforming careers in their communities. Now in its third year, the PMAEF has awarded more than $37,000 to 36 companies that are implementing programs or hosting events in conjunction with MFG Day/MFG Month.

The 2022 PMAEF micro-grant recipients are:

Ace Wire Spring & Form Co., McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

AlphaUSA, Livonia, Michigan

Clips & Clamps Industries, Plymouth, Michigan

Dayton Rogers Manufacturing Co. of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina

Digital Tool & Die, Grandville, Michigan

Eberhard Manufacturing Co., Strongsville, Ohio

Formtek-Maine, Clinton, Maine

Hynes Industries, Youngstown, Ohio

Marion Manufacturing Co., Cheshire, Connecticut

Mursix Corp., Yorktown, Indiana

Principal Manufacturing Corp., Broadview, Illinois

Prospect Machine Products, Prospect, Connecticut

Stone City Products, Bedford, Indiana

TEK-Sales and Solutions, Sparta, Tennessee

Ultra Tool & Manufacturing, Germantown, Wisconsin

Vulcan Tool Co., Dayton, Ohio

Waukesha Metal Products, Sussex, Wisconsin

“MFG Day and Manufacturing Month is all about promoting the great jobs that can be found in manufacturing, and the PMAEF Micro-Grant recipients exemplify the tremendous efforts that PMA members undertake to educate their communities about the wonderful careers in manufacturing,” said PMA President David Klotz. “For American manufacturing to grow, PMA and its members are working every day to attract and train the next generation of workers with the skills necessary to succeed.”

Held annually on the first Friday of October, MFG Day is an opportunity for the industry to promote manufacturing through community events for students, parents and educators. MFG Day resources for PMA members and supporters are available online at http://center4metalformingcareers.org/resources.html.