Crescent Bucket Promo Supports Breast Cancer Awareness

Crescent plans to mark the month with additional awareness programs on social media.

Oct 3, 2022
Pink Bucket Sized
Crescent

East Dubuque, Ill., October 3, 2022 Crescent Electric Supply Company, one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies, today announced it is helping raise awareness for breast cancer by offering pink buckets to customers who make a purchase at a participating branch in October.

The company partnered with 10 key suppliers for this promotion: L.H. Dottie; Kidde; 3M; Klein Tools; Burndy; Leviton; Ideal; Hubbell Wiring Device-Kellems; Intermatic; and ABB.

“This month holds special meaning for many of us who have been impacted, directly or indirectly, by breast cancer," said Scott Teerlinck, President and CEO of Crescent.  "We are very appreciative of these 10 supplier partners that are coming together to raise awareness and to commemorate those in our lives who have battled, and continue to battle, this horrific disease.  While the promotion lasts only a month, our hope is that these buckets are used by our customers throughout the year to show support.”

When a customer makes a purchase at a Crescent or subsidiary branch during October, they will receive a free Pink Bucket, which includes the logos of all Crescent companies, along with these supplier partners.  Additionally, Crescent is making a $10,000 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in honor of its employees, and their families and friends, impacted by cancer.  BCRF’s mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.  For more information about BCRF, visit www.bcrf.org.

“Breast cancer became the most common cancer in the world,” said Myra Biblowit, President and CEO of BCRF.  “It is our sole mission to eradicate this disease, but we can’t do it alone.  We’re grateful for this partnership with Crescent Electric Supply Company to help us bring the end of breast cancer into focus, together.”

Pink buckets are available at participating branches while supplies last.  Crescent plans to mark the month with additional awareness programs on social media.

 

About Crescent

Based in East Dubuque, Illinois, Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies.  The company has more than 130 branches in 26 states, serving contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs of commercial, industrial, institutional and utility customers.  In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, and Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho.

