PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, on Thursday announced the release of its inaugural environmental, social and governance report, which is available on the company’s new ESG webpage.

Global Industrial embraces responsible ESG stewardship as an essential part of its mission to build a successful business. The company’s inaugural report provides an overview of its ESG efforts and highlights its commitment to ESG initiatives looking forward.

“The creation of this report and the initiatives included, reflect the universal commitment of the Global Industrial board of directors, executive team and our associates to our corporate mission of responsible stewardship,” said CEO Barry Litwin. “As our name suggests, we at Global Industrial think of our corporate responsibility in global terms. This report underscores the importance we place on ESG principles, and communicates a message to all of our stakeholders, internal and external, that sustainability, diversity and inclusion are among our highest priorities as we continue to advance our business objectives. We are proud of Global Industrial’s accomplishments in corporate stewardship to date, and are committed to advancing our ESG journey.”

Global Industrial supports its ESG initiatives from a solid foundation, which includes investing in infrastructure and innovation, trusting and empowering its associates, supporting local communities in which its associates work and live, embracing a conservative approach to its own resource use, and providing products and services to its customers designed specifically to reduce resource consumption throughout their supply chains.

“ESG responsibility is an important aspect of our business mission. It is our hope that our demonstrated commitment to ESG initiatives will serve as a positive model of corporate civic responsibility, in further alignment with our vision,” said Global Industrial Senior Vice President and General Counsel Adina Storch.