Schaedler Yesco Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. announced that it has ranked 10th on the Central Penn Business Journal’s annual list of the Top Fastest Growing Companies in Central Pennsylvania.

This is the 11th time that Schaedler Yesco has achieved this milestone.

“Our growth can be squarely attributed to Strategy,” said company President Farrah Mittel. “Schaedler Yesco Distribution has experienced dramatic growth for many years. While much of our growth has come from strategic geographic expansion, our success can also be tied to carefully planned programs and the development of new services.”

Last year, the company completed a 40,000-square-foot expansion to their CDC in Harrisburg and earlier this year announced the purchase of a 90,000-square-foot building in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, to house a new regional distribution center that will serve the company’s western market. Larger space has allowed the company to enhance existing services and introduce new, valuable programs to their customers.

“Another factor in our growth is our company culture,” said CEO Greg Schaedler. “In addition to our core values, we are guided by the SYD Way. These 31 principles encourage ongoing development, reward innovative collaboration, and support our communities. As a result, our team members are empowered to develop solutions that drive improvement and offer high-quality, consistent experiences to our customers and each other.”

The presenting sponsor of the program, Baker Tilly, calculated the nominations and then ranked the companies according to revenue growth over a three-year period. Both dollar and percentage increases were taken into consideration. This ranking formula led to the list of 44 winners. Schaedler Yesco rose in ranking from 29th in 2021 to 10th in 2022.

Schaedler Yesco and the other 43 winners were honored at an awards event on Sept. 12.



