'We Supply America' Launches Second Season

The We Supply America tour hit the road again this summer, championing the noble calling of distribution and gathering stories of innovation, inspiration and leadership from distributors across the country.

“For two summers, I have visited dozens of distributors, talking with their teams and gaining an unprecedented view of what’s happening at the ground level in this industry,” said Dirk Beveridge, executive producer at We Supply America. “What I learned is that there are forces at work in our businesses calling on us to be different leaders than we were going into the pandemic.”

The We Supply America movement documents the human stories of distribution leaders and their people – the leaders and frontline employees that define the innovative spirit and purpose-driven culture that supplies America.

Starting on Sept. 8, Beveridge is releasing the first of the docuseries’ eight parts, telling the stories he discovered on the We Supply America Season 2 tour that highlight meaningful examples of both new and veteran distribution leaders showing the way forward in a post-pandemic world.

The first episode of We Supply America: Season 2 features First Supply LLC, a leading plumbing, HVAC, waterworks and industrial supplies distributor headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that celebrated 125 years in business this year.

“Coming out of the pandemic, people changed the way they talked about work. We were working in our homes for so long, that everyone saw a part of our lives they have never seen before. This created a different environment in the way we live and work together,” said First Supply President and CEO Katie Poehling Seymour. “I think this all plays into how our employees feel engaged and the ability to tell the stories that connect them to our history.”

Each episode reflects a new type of leader like Katie — pioneers who courageously invest in the growth and development of their people and the future of their companies. From start to finish in Season 2, we see a noble generation of leaders making a difference for their employees, customers and communities.

Mark your calendars and join Dirk as he travels the country meeting the men and women driving the distribution industry and America forward.

Watch episodes here.

The schedule for this season’s film releases is:

First Supply – Sept. 8

Robert Weed Corp. – Sept. 15

Rocket Industrial – Sept. 22

Dakota Supply Group – Sept. 29

CH Briggs – Oct. 6

Jaeckle Distributors – Oct. 13

Eastern – Oct. 20

L&R Distributors – Oct. 27

On the same day these episodes are released, join Beveridge and the leaders of each company for a LinkedIn Live session. The first Live session is Sept. 8 at 3:30 ET, featuring Katie Poehling Seymour; sign up here.

“These films are more than just a show about business,” Beveridge said. “It’s a show about people who see their work’s dignity and importance as well as purpose-driven leaders who are moving distribution into the future.”