Cumulus Companies Chairman Stephen Cloud Dies at 73

MERRIAM, Kan. — Cumulus Companies Inc. announced that Stephen R. Cloud, the company’s chairman, passed away Wednesday due to complications from a recent surgery.

The board of Directors issued the following statement:

“We are greatly saddened to share the passing of our Chairman of the Board, Steve Cloud. He was a visionary leader, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and trusted friend. During the 50 years that Steve served and led the company, he strengthened the unshakable foundation built by his parents — a culture that truly values people. His legacy is one that will live on in the Cumulus Companies forever. We are lucky to have had such a thoughtful, respectable, and dedicated leader. The company’s directors and employees, as well as the many people he worked with and mentored over the years, mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Jeff Cloud, who has been with the company for 16 years, including the past five years in progressive roles as president of IBT Industrial Solutions and CEO of its holding company Cumulus Companies Inc., will assume the chairman’s role, effective immediately.