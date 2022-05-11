Wright Celebrates 95th Anniversary

The company has shipped more than 150 million tools to date.

May 11th, 2022
Wright
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 58 12 Pm
Wright

BARBERTON, Ohio – Wright is celebrating a milestone 95th anniversary in 2022, providing an opportunity for the company to reflect on its nearly century of accomplishments. 

In 95 years, Wright has had more than half a dozen building expansions, manufactured over 4,000 types of U.S. hand tools and has shipped over 150 million tools throughout the world. 

“Wright has achieved this milestone through the hard work and tremendous efforts of our employees and our endeavors to best serve our customers,” said Tom Futey, president and co-owner. “We’ve dedicated ourselves to 95 years of hand tool innovation and we are excited to plan for the future as we march toward our 100th birthday.” 

Since the inception of Wright, its tools have been part of building cities, bridges, power plants, refineries and part of repairing and maintaining all major infrastructure that citizens rely on daily. In 1927, Wright started from scratch with its founder, C. Nelson Wright. Since then, the company has increased its physical footprint with building expansions, as well as its product lines which are still made today. Wright has also expanded its reputation over the years to become a nationally and internationally known manufacturer with distribution to industrial, commercial construction, oil and gas, power-generation and much more. 

Wright plans to celebrate this accomplishment and thank its employees’ dedication for their part of the 95-year-old company’s success with events throughout the year.

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A destroyed railway bridge over the Siverskiy Donets river near Raigorodka, Ukraine, April 30, 2022.
Danfoss Resumes Operations in Ukraine
Initial activities will focus on restoring critical infrastructure in damaged cities.
May 3rd, 2022
In this photo made on Friday, March 28, 2014, earth moving and construction equipment by New Holland, a CNH Industrial brand, is stored on a lot at the Highway Equipment Company in Zelienople, Pa. More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday, May 2, 2022, in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment.
1,000 UAW Members Strike in Wisconsin, Iowa
Construction equipment makers are following in the footsteps of Deere.
May 3rd, 2022
3M facility, Valley, Neb.
3M Announces $58M Expansion in Nebraska
The move will bolster manufacturing of respiratory and hearing protection products.
May 2nd, 2022
Galco warehouse, Madison Heights, Mich.
Galco Opens Michigan Distribution Center
The facility will allow the company to ship more than 1,000 orders per day.
Apr 27th, 2022
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its investigation into the deadly collapse of the warehouse has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees” during weather emergencies.
Amazon Warehouse Collapse Probe Finds Worker Safety Risks
OSHA officials found some employees couldn’t recall ever participating in severe weather drills.
Apr 27th, 2022
I Stock 1129280981
Inventory Control vs. Inventory Optimization
Achieving and maintaining both are critically important.
Apr 27th, 2022
Wooster
SuperGrit Safety Treads Enhance Stairwell Footing
Corrosion resistant extruded aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler assures long tread life.
Apr 26th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 9 05 20 Am
Allied Announces Pneumatic Products
The company is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers.
Apr 26th, 2022
Mm1096tn
Amazon Sued Over Warehouse Destroyed by Tornado
Drivers say they were threatened with termination after attempting to leave and seek shelter.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A BrightDrop Zevo 600 made the trip from New York City to Washington, D.C. on a single charge.
FedEx, BrightDrop Set Record for Distance Traveled by Electric Van
It transported a shipment of cleaning products from New York City to Washington, D.C.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Printronix Building Zoom In E1422066921312
Printronix Adds Global Director of Brand & Customer Development
The manufacturer and distributor of industrial grade printing solutions hopes the new hire will broaden awareness of its expanding product portfolio.
Apr 20th, 2022