Curbell Plastics Opens Wisconsin Facility

The supplier moved its Chicago operations to a larger complex.

May 9th, 2022
Curbell Plastics Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 05 09 At 3 11 12 Pm
Curbell Plastics Inc.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Curbell Plastics Inc., one of the nation’s top suppliers of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes and fabricated parts, has moved its Chicago operations to a new, larger facility at 8201 109th Street, Suite 300, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. 

Among the changes, the new location provides twice the storage space with a larger warehouse that houses increased inventory and more customer-specific materials.

“It’s a more functional warehouse,” said Dallas McLaughlin, regional director. “The improved functionality offers efficiencies that will help us service our industrial and orthotic and prosthetic customers’ growing needs.”

In addition, the new space allows for future growth and improved fabrication capabilities. The new location, midway between Chicago and Milwaukee, has increased access to major expressways and the company’s growing Wisconsin and Midwest markets.

