Motion Names Gates its Supplier of the Year

The Colorado company earned the highest score in Motion's supplier stratification system.

May 5th, 2022
Motion
Screen Shot 2022 05 05 At 2 10 50 Pm
Motion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc. named Gates Corporation its “2021 Supplier of the Year.”

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services, as well as earning the highest score in the multi-faceted supplier stratification rating system. The presentation took place May 3 at Motion’s headquarters in Birmingham.

"We value and appreciate the relationship that we have with the Gates team,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “Over the past couple of years, we all have faced challenges like never before — with a pandemic, supply chain shortages, workforce issues and now inflation. Together, Motion and Gates continue to exemplify that relationships truly matter.”

Kevin Storer, Motion’s executive vice president of U.S. branch operations, added, “As the Motion team works to deliver value to our customers and continually earn our place as the premier industrial solutions provider, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers such as Gates.” 

“On behalf of all Gates employees, we are truly honored and humbled to receive the 2021 Supplier of the Year Award from Motion,” said Grant Gawronski, chief commercial officer of Gates Corporation. “For over 75 years, Gates and Motion have worked closely together to serve industrial customers with the highest levels of service, quality and innovation. Working through the challenges of the past few years further highlights the strength of this relationship, as well as our optimism for our future combined success.”

Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s executive vice president of supply chain, operations support, marketing and enterprise excellence, said, “Suppliers who finished in our Top 50 are the ‘best of the best’ in our industry, and to rank first in this elite group is extremely impressive — especially with our rigorous rating system. We look forward to mutual success with Gates in 2022 and beyond.”

Motion’s supplier stratification formula is a rating system that evaluates each supplier’s performance in a number of supply chain, marketing and field support categories.

More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 22nd, 2022
3M facility, Valley, Neb.
3M Announces $58M Expansion in Nebraska
The move will bolster manufacturing of respiratory and hearing protection products.
May 2nd, 2022
Galco warehouse, Madison Heights, Mich.
Galco Opens Michigan Distribution Center
The facility will allow the company to ship more than 1,000 orders per day.
Apr 27th, 2022
On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its investigation into the deadly collapse of the warehouse has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees” during weather emergencies.
Amazon Warehouse Collapse Probe Finds Worker Safety Risks
OSHA officials found some employees couldn’t recall ever participating in severe weather drills.
Apr 27th, 2022
I Stock 1129280981
Inventory Control vs. Inventory Optimization
Achieving and maintaining both are critically important.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 9 05 20 Am
Allied Announces Pneumatic Products
The company is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers.
Apr 26th, 2022
Mm1096tn
Amazon Sued Over Warehouse Destroyed by Tornado
Drivers say they were threatened with termination after attempting to leave and seek shelter.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A BrightDrop Zevo 600 made the trip from New York City to Washington, D.C. on a single charge.
FedEx, BrightDrop Set Record for Distance Traveled by Electric Van
It transported a shipment of cleaning products from New York City to Washington, D.C.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Printronix Building Zoom In E1422066921312
Printronix Adds Global Director of Brand & Customer Development
The manufacturer and distributor of industrial grade printing solutions hopes the new hire will broaden awareness of its expanding product portfolio.
Apr 20th, 2022
Exceltec
Magnetic Connector
No more broken cables or sensors.
Apr 19th, 2022
Weiler
Weiler to Offer Full Foundry Line
Tiger products help decrease cycle times and improve operator experience.
Apr 19th, 2022
Milwaukee invested more than $14 million to renovate 70,000-square-feet of space within the Old Post Office building.
Milwaukee Tool Opens Engineering 'New Technology' Office in Chicago
The company invested more than $14 million to renovate 70,000-square-feet of space within the Old Post Office building.
Apr 19th, 2022