Danfoss Resumes Operations in Ukraine

Danfoss on Tuesday announced that business activities are being re-started in Ukraine.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out, activities have been put to a halt, and the restarted business activities will be focused on restoring critical infrastructure in damaged cities and towns.

“It is key for us to continue supporting our customers in Ukraine. It is not only the right thing to do, but our products are also key components for the critical infrastructure which needs to be rebuilt," said Adam Jedrzejczak, the president of Danfoss' East Europe region. "Thanks to Danfoss’s products, residents in some of the most badly damaged areas of Ukraine will again have access to heating and hot domestic water.”

Most Ukrainian employees decided to stay in Ukraine, but families were evacuated by the Danfoss crisis team in February. As the safety level in most parts of Ukraine is improving, employees are starting to move back. Currently, 40 Ukrainians – including 8 Danfoss employees – are in Poland. Other colleagues and family members have been safely moved elsewhere. Currently there are 16 Ukrainians in Germany, six in Denmark, four in Spain, three in Slovakia and two in Austria. All evacuated employees and their families are relatively well, and Danfoss continues to be in close contact with all families — both the evacuated families and those remaining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains an important market for Danfoss in the Eastern European region. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, the cost of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure has already reached the level of $63 billion. Therefore, solutions such as those provided by Danfoss are critical as they have a positive impact in the rebuilding of district energy infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings as well as water and wastewater treatment utilities.

The safety and security of our team remains our key priority, and despite uncertainties, it has been key for Danfoss to resume business activities in the country as quickly as possible. For now, customers can pick-up their products at a so-called cross-docking warehouse that we have established in the city of Lviv.

“Our team in Ukraine is eager to come back to their work. They want to play their part in rebuilding their home country," said Andriy Berestyan, the general manager of Danfoss Ukraine in Lviv. "They are extremely motivated, and Danfoss’ products are important to help rebuild our country’s infrastructure.”