Danfoss Resumes Operations in Ukraine

Initial activities will focus on restoring critical infrastructure in damaged cities.

May 3rd, 2022
Danfoss
A destroyed railway bridge over the Siverskiy Donets river near Raigorodka, Ukraine, April 30, 2022.
A destroyed railway bridge over the Siverskiy Donets river near Raigorodka, Ukraine, April 30, 2022.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Danfoss on Tuesday announced that business activities are being re-started in Ukraine.

Since the war in Ukraine broke out, activities have been put to a halt, and the restarted business activities will be focused on restoring critical infrastructure in damaged cities and towns.

“It is key for us to continue supporting our customers in Ukraine. It is not only the right thing to do, but our products are also key components for the critical infrastructure which needs to be rebuilt," said Adam Jedrzejczak, the president of Danfoss' East Europe region. "Thanks to Danfoss’s products, residents in some of the most badly damaged areas of Ukraine will again have access to heating and hot domestic water.”

Most Ukrainian employees decided to stay in Ukraine, but families were evacuated by the Danfoss crisis team in February. As the safety level in most parts of Ukraine is improving, employees are starting to move back. Currently, 40 Ukrainians – including 8 Danfoss employees – are in Poland. Other colleagues and family members have been safely moved elsewhere. Currently there are 16 Ukrainians in Germany, six in Denmark, four in Spain, three in Slovakia and two in Austria. All evacuated employees and their families are relatively well, and Danfoss continues to be in close contact with all families — both the evacuated families and those remaining in Ukraine. 

Ukraine remains an important market for Danfoss in the Eastern European region. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, the cost of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure has already reached the level of $63 billion. Therefore, solutions such as those provided by Danfoss are critical as they have a positive impact in the rebuilding of district energy infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings as well as water and wastewater treatment utilities. 

The safety and security of our team remains our key priority, and despite uncertainties, it has been key for Danfoss to resume business activities in the country as quickly as possible. For now, customers can pick-up their products at a so-called cross-docking warehouse that we have established in the city of Lviv.

“Our team in Ukraine is eager to come back to their work. They want to play their part in rebuilding their home country," said Andriy Berestyan, the general manager of Danfoss Ukraine in Lviv. "They are extremely motivated, and Danfoss’ products are important to help rebuild our country’s infrastructure.”

More in Operations
I Stock 1129280981
Inventory Control vs. Inventory Optimization
Achieving and maintaining both are critically important.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 9 05 20 Am
Allied Announces Pneumatic Products
The company is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers.
Apr 26th, 2022
Mm1096tn
Amazon Sued Over Warehouse Destroyed by Tornado
Drivers say they were threatened with termination after attempting to leave and seek shelter.
Apr 22nd, 2022
A BrightDrop Zevo 600 made the trip from New York City to Washington, D.C. on a single charge.
FedEx, BrightDrop Set Record for Distance Traveled by Electric Van
It transported a shipment of cleaning products from New York City to Washington, D.C.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Printronix Building Zoom In E1422066921312
Printronix Adds Global Director of Brand & Customer Development
The manufacturer and distributor of industrial grade printing solutions hopes the new hire will broaden awareness of its expanding product portfolio.
Apr 20th, 2022
Exceltec
Magnetic Connector
No more broken cables or sensors.
Apr 19th, 2022
Weiler
Weiler to Offer Full Foundry Line
Tiger products help decrease cycle times and improve operator experience.
Apr 19th, 2022
Milwaukee invested more than $14 million to renovate 70,000-square-feet of space within the Old Post Office building.
Milwaukee Tool Opens Engineering 'New Technology' Office in Chicago
The company invested more than $14 million to renovate 70,000-square-feet of space within the Old Post Office building.
Apr 19th, 2022
Afflink Sized High Res
AFFLINK Adds SVP of Business Development
Todd Gatzulis has over 30 years of experience, mostly with Henkel Corporation.
Apr 14th, 2022
Adi Sized
ADI Integrates Pro Brands Under Global Umbrella
Spun off from Honeywell in 2018, the distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products has more than 200 stocking locations.
Apr 12th, 2022
Subzero 9891
How Customers and Suppliers Can Elevate Each Other
There’s no reason we can’t elevate business partnerships to be forces that drive innovation and improvement on both sides.
Apr 6th, 2022
Susanne Rostmark, research leader, LKAB, holds a piece of hot briquetted iron ore made using the HYBRIT process nearby the venture’s pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2022.
'Green Steel' Heats Up the Frozen North
A high-tech pilot plant aims to slash the carbon emissions involved in steel production.
Apr 4th, 2022