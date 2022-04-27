Galco Opens Michigan Distribution Center

The facility will allow the company to ship more than 1,000 orders per day.

Apr 27th, 2022
Galco
Galco warehouse, Madison Heights, Mich.
Galco

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Galco Industrial Electronics, a global distributor of industrial electronic components, on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of its new distribution center in Madison Heights, Michigan.

“In 2021, Galco experienced massive growth while combatting continuous supply chain issues and delays,” said Galco President and CEO Allison Sabia. “Our new warehouse will allow us to find solutions to these disruptions by stocking a broader selection of products and getting them to our customers more efficiently.”

Located just steps away from Galco’s global headquarters, the state-of-the art facility will accommodate Galco’s growing inventory, which includes more than 350 authorized product lines from more than 670 brands. The new facility will allow Galco to ship more than 1,000 orders each day.

Double the size of Galco’s previous facility, the new product distribution center will offer shorter lead times, more workflow efficiency, a media area to share more details about each product, and additional storage space for large drives and motors.

“Having a larger distribution center will enable us to grow faster and continue to partner with the industrial automation market to support the future of technology,” added Sabia.

The new warehouse and distribution center is located at 1451 E. Lincoln Ave. in Madison Heights.

