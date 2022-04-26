Allied Electronics & Automation Announces New Pneumatic Product Stock

The company is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers.

Apr 26th, 2022
Allied Electronics & Automation
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 9 05 20 Am
Allied Electronics & Automation

FORT WORTH, Texas — Allied Electronics & Automation is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers, including Chicago Pneumatic ToolsDuff-NortonGefran and Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls.

Pneumatic systems use compressed air or gas to generate fluid power and are prevalent in industrial automation applications including food, beverage and medical packaging and automotive, oil and gas and concrete manufacturing.

  • Chicago Pneumatic Tools is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance pneumatic and cordless tools and workshop equipment designed to deliver lasting customer value in professional and industrial applications including assembly and material removal. Allied currently offers 125 in-stock air tools from Chicago Pneumatic Tools, as well as several reliable and efficient Chicago Pneumatic compressors and accessories.
  • Duff-Norton, a Columbus McKinnon Brand, manufactures powerful and precise motion control technology products designed to deliver high-strength, high-reliability and long-lifetime performance. Allied currently offers 17 in-stock Duff-Norton rotary unions, which are used to connect rotating equipment to fixed piping used to transmit steam, water, coolant, hydraulic oil, air and other media.
  • Gefran designs and develops an extensive range of sensor, automation and motion control products. Allied currently offers 25 in-stock Gefran rupture discs, which are used to protect industrial equipment and systems from overpressurization and damaging vacuum conditions.
  • Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance products including air and gas pressure regulators, relays, I/Ps, E/Ps, servo pressure controllers, analog circuit card pressure transducers and regulators, FRL units and related accessories all designed to deliver high accuracy and long service lives. Allied currently offers 54 in-stock pneumatic regulator products from Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls, including pneumatic regulators and air filters and regulators.

Allied Electronics & Automation supplies more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers and offers thousands of ready-to-ship products, as well as a comprehensive suite of services and tools including the industry’s largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, a highly experienced technical support teamkitting, bagging and labeling services and a BOM tool. Allied also publishes an Expert Advice series of articles and podcasts designed to put critical industry knowledge and expertise at its customers’ fingertips and help them identify product and technology solutions as unique as their business.

For more information about pneumatic systems, please visit “Navigating the World of Pneumatic Systems,” an Ask the Expert Q&A with Allied’s Pneumatic Product Portfolio Managers Mohannad Shaban and Danee Lackey.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Afflink Sized High Res
Adi Sized
Subzero 9891
Susanne Rostmark, research leader, LKAB, holds a piece of hot briquetted iron ore made using the HYBRIT process nearby the venture’s pilot plant in Lulea, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2022.
Macy’s Inc. announced plans Thursday, March 31, to build a distribution and online order fulfillment center in central North Carolina that ultimately will employ about 2,800 people.
Over Under Transpositor Merges 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res
Alaska Rubber Group's branch in Anchorage, AL.
I Stock 1304255827
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 1 59 19 Pm
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
