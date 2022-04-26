Allied Electronics & Automation Announces New Pneumatic Product Stock

FORT WORTH, Texas — Allied Electronics & Automation is now offering an array of in-stock pneumatic products from industry-leading suppliers, including Chicago Pneumatic Tools, Duff-Norton, Gefran and Marsh Bellofram Precision Controls.

Pneumatic systems use compressed air or gas to generate fluid power and are prevalent in industrial automation applications including food, beverage and medical packaging and automotive, oil and gas and concrete manufacturing.

Allied Electronics & Automation supplies more than 3.5 million products from more than 650 trusted suppliers and offers thousands of ready-to-ship products, as well as a comprehensive suite of services and tools including the industry’s largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, a highly experienced technical support team, kitting, bagging and labeling services and a BOM tool. Allied also publishes an Expert Advice series of articles and podcasts designed to put critical industry knowledge and expertise at its customers’ fingertips and help them identify product and technology solutions as unique as their business.

