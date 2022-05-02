3M Announces $58M Expansion in Nebraska

The move will bolster manufacturing of respiratory and hearing protection products.

May 2nd, 2022
Industrial Media Staff
3M facility, Valley, Neb.
3M

VALLEY, Neb. – 3M on Mondauy announced a $58 million investment in Valley, Nebraska, to expand respiratory and hearing protection products.

The 80,000-square-foot expansion will create around 50 new jobs at the facility.

As part of the expansion, 3M plans to invest in additional production capacity for re-usable elastomeric respirators and PELTOR hearing protection products in the company's personal safety division.

The additional investments and jobs will help increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to help meet customer demand. The expansion will include new production lines, equipment and a warehouse.

The expansion will be supported by the ImagiNE Nebraska Program, a tax incentive-based program intended to encourage companies to invest in Nebraska by creating jobs and growing the state and its economy.

3M acquired the Valley site in 1979; it employs about 560 people.

3M Valley produces most of its products for the 3M Personal Safety Division and played a significant role in helping 3M meet the unprecedented demand for PPE as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

