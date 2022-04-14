TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA | April 15, 2022 - AFFLINK LLC, a global leader in supply chain management, announces the appointment of Todd Gatzulis as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Gatzulis, an industry veteran with over three decades of experience, will oversee AFFLINK's corporate sales and supply chain functions, reporting to President and CEO Dennis Riffer.

"We are excited to welcome Todd to AFFLINK. His experience and track record of success in the industry make him a prodigious addition to our organization," said Riffer.

Gatzulis joins AFFLINK with over 30 years of experience. During many of those years, he served in various roles at Henkel/Dial, a worldwide leader of innovations, brands, and technologies in the business areas of beauty, laundry, and home care.

Upon departure, Gatzulis held the title of President/General Manager of the Diversified Markets Division, the commercial business unit for Henkel North America.

Gatzulis actively participated on the Executive Committee for Henkel Consumer Goods North America for nine years during his tenure.

Most recently, Gatzulis served as the Chief Operating Officer for ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures, and markets environmentally responsible solutions to protect surfaces.

In addition to his professional experience, Gatzulis has dedicated himself to numerous non-profit organizations and industry boards, including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Fresh Start Women's Foundation, and the Sanitary Supply Wholesaling Association.

"I am honored to join the leadership team at AFFLINK; they have done a tremendous job evolving as the commercial markets have continued to change and consolidate," said Gatzulis. "I look forward to utilizing my years of experience and training alongside Dennis Riffer and his team. AFFLINK has a great culture and a passion for winning, making this new opportunity extremely exciting for my family and me."

# # #