Koehler Welding Supply Announces New Leadership

The changes punctuate the company’s growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar 29th, 2022
Koehler Welding Supply
I Stock 1304255827
iStock

MADISON, Ind.– Koehler Welding Supply on Tuesday announced new staff promotions. Todd Ungru has been named president and Doug Ungru has been named vice president, effective immediately.

This change punctuates the company’s growth realized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Ungru and Doug Ungru have been with Koehler Welding Supply for over 11 years with expertise leading the inside and outside sales teams of KWS.

"I am excited for the future of Koehler Welding with Todd and Doug at the helm," said CEO Dave Ungru. "The ideas and opportunities they see for the future of our business especially during this challenging time for America will exceed customer expectations, all while providing quality products and continuing to improve internal operations."

Dave has been at the head of Koehler Welding for over 30 years. He continues to be a key advisor for his sons going forward. Dave is looking forward to spending more time on the golf course and with his three grandkids.

More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Warns U.S. Companies to Beware Russian Cyber Attacks
The president said the federal government is “doing its part” to prepare for an attack.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Risk Management
Four Steps to Reducing Manufacturing Risk
Trade wars, the pandemic, extreme weather, and supply chain shortages have brought such planning to the forefront of manufacturing strategies.
Mar 21st, 2022
I Stock 1301059978
The 5 Biggest Mistakes Manufacturers Make in Channel Management
Suppliers can avoid making expensive and disruptive changes to their channel design by avoiding these deadly sins.
Mar 21st, 2022
Koch Industries advertisement at Fenway Park, Boston, July 30, 2019.
Koch Industries to Continue Running Russian Factories
Executives said they don't want the plants to be turned over to the Russian government.
Mar 18th, 2022
A visitor walks past a closed Dior boutique inside the GUM department store, Moscow, March 9, 2022.
As Companies Leave Russia, Their Assets Could Be Seized
A draft law would allow courts to appoint administrators for companies that cease operations and are at least 25% foreign-owned.
Mar 14th, 2022
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., at a news conference on Capitol Hill, Feb. 8, 2022.
New Law Would Require Companies to Disclose Hacking
Companies deemed critical to national interests would have to report when they're hacked or pay ransomware.
Mar 14th, 2022
Copper contamination in drinking water is often overlooked.
Office Buildings May Have Poor Water Quality
Contamination in drinking water is often overlooked.
Mar 10th, 2022
Closure notice posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., April 2, 2020.
Two Years in, Was $800B Payroll Aid Worth It?
One study suggests payments mostly benefitted business owners who were best prepared to weather the pandemic.
Mar 10th, 2022
Img 6266
Grainger Show Showcases the MRO Giant’s Many, Many Capabilities
ID Editor Mike Hockett gives his key takeaways from the annual event showcasing customer appreciation, education, networking and resources.
Mar 10th, 2022
I Stock 529272173
New Offices for the Hybrid Era?
Many companies are on board.
Mar 7th, 2022
I Stock 1158862088
Protect Value During M&A Integrations with Better Tech and Real-Time Data
Technology can play a major role in mitigating disruption throughout an integration and beyond — and buyers know it.
Mar 7th, 2022