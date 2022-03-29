Koehler Welding Supply Announces New Leadership

MADISON, Ind.– Koehler Welding Supply on Tuesday announced new staff promotions. Todd Ungru has been named president and Doug Ungru has been named vice president, effective immediately.

This change punctuates the company’s growth realized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Ungru and Doug Ungru have been with Koehler Welding Supply for over 11 years with expertise leading the inside and outside sales teams of KWS.

"I am excited for the future of Koehler Welding with Todd and Doug at the helm," said CEO Dave Ungru. "The ideas and opportunities they see for the future of our business especially during this challenging time for America will exceed customer expectations, all while providing quality products and continuing to improve internal operations."

Dave has been at the head of Koehler Welding for over 30 years. He continues to be a key advisor for his sons going forward. Dave is looking forward to spending more time on the golf course and with his three grandkids.