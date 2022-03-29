Optimas Solutions Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The company has maintained the industry's most prestigious quality assurance certification for 20 years.

Mar 29th, 2022
Optimas Solutions
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 1 59 19 Pm
Optimas Solutions

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and supply chain solutions provider, announced Monday that the company has renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management systems.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization. The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined, process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach.

“This thorough, independent evaluation of our quality systems, at the highest standards, looking at every aspect of our systems and not finding any issues is something all of us at Optimas can be very proud of,” said Gaby Gallegos, vice president of quality at Optimas. “This is quite an achievement and once again shows we are serious about delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers.”

In late 2021, Optimas introduced a company-wide transformational initiative called "Forward Faster" to purposefully align the company’s capabilities and operations while continuing to deliver on the promise to better serve customers and suppliers in an evolutionary manner.

Daniel Harms, president of Optimas Americas and the architect of Forward Faster, sees this certification as a big part of the overall strategy.

“There is no question that the ISO 9000 certification plays a significant role in our ability to improve the quality in our operations and in the parts and services Optimas delivers to customers,” Harms said. “While this is quite an achievement for Optimas, more importantly it motivates us to do even better when it comes to quality and helping our customers 'efficiency up.'”

According to Harms, this is the first of a number of other certifications coming this year to further support the efforts of Forward Faster.

