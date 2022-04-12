Melville, N.Y., April 12, 2022 – ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced it will unify its Pro AV products distribution offering under the ADI Global Distribution brand. Following the integration of its newly acquired Shoreview Distribution business, ADI will integrate its Herman Pro AV business this Spring. Herman Integration Services (HIS), the AV labor subcontracting services, will retain its brand and continue to serve as a value-added service available through ADI.

"We identified Pro AV as a growing category for ADI and our customers, and we continue to make significant investments to broaden our reach and strengthen our market position," said Cynthia Menna, vice president and general manager, Pro AV at ADI. "Unifying under one solid brand and providing a central source for our Pro AV products portfolio will make it easier for customers to leverage ADI's scale and resources to fuel new growth."

Building upon ADI's strong global legacy of delivering value, the integration extends the company's full value proposition to all Pro AV customers across its North America business segment. With 115 branch locations and 10 strategically located distribution centers across the region, customers will benefit from the availability of more brands, more inventory, more services and more support. Additionally, customers can browse and purchase anytime from ADI through its Digital Branch or ADI app. Whether shopping in a branch, online or through the mobile app, customers can expect the same seamless omnichannel shopping experience at ADI.

In addition to its product offering, ADI provides an array of support to help customers discover new opportunities and make installations easier and more efficient. HIS helps customers expand their AV capabilities and take on more projects by subcontracting AV labor. With HIS, customers have access to full-time technicians, AV engineering, programming, CAD services and project management. Additional services available through ADI include Systems Design, IP Programming, Project Registration, Remote Monitoring, Cybersecurity, Training and more.

"At ADI, we’re committed to building the foundation to support decades of Pro AV growth for our customers, and for our industry. This change represents the next step in our strategy to make ADI the indispensable Pro AV partner of choice," said Menna.

About ADI

ADI Global Distribution, a Resideo company, is a leading distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products serving more than 100,000 customers across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Leading pros rely on ADI for our wide selection of top brands, immediate product availability, knowledgeable sales staff and our product, design and programming support. Customers can shop ADI through our Digital Branch, mobile app and in more than 200 stocking locations. ADI solutions include Intrusion & Smart Home, Fire, Video Surveillance, Access Control & Communications, Residential AV, Pro AV, Networking, Data Communications, Power, Central Vacuum, Structured Wiring, Wire & Cable, and Tools & Hardware. For more information about ADI, visit adiglobal.com.