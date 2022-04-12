ADI Integrates Pro Brands Under Global Umbrella

Spun off from Honeywell in 2018, the distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products has more than 200 stocking locations.

Apr 12th, 2022
Adi Sized

Melville, N.Y., April 12, 2022 – ADI Global Distribution, a leading wholesale distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products, announced it will unify its Pro AV products distribution offering under the ADI Global Distribution brand. Following the integration of its newly acquired Shoreview Distribution business, ADI will integrate its Herman Pro AV business this Spring. Herman Integration Services (HIS), the AV labor subcontracting services, will retain its brand and continue to serve as a value-added service available through ADI.

"We identified Pro AV as a growing category for ADI and our customers, and we continue to make significant investments to broaden our reach and strengthen our market position," said Cynthia Menna, vice president and general manager, Pro AV at ADI. "Unifying under one solid brand and providing a central source for our Pro AV products portfolio will make it easier for customers to leverage ADI's scale and resources to fuel new growth."

Building upon ADI's strong global legacy of delivering value, the integration extends the company's full value proposition to all Pro AV customers across its North America business segment. With 115 branch locations and 10 strategically located distribution centers across the region, customers will benefit from the availability of more brands, more inventory, more services and more support. Additionally, customers can browse and purchase anytime from ADI through its Digital Branch or ADI app. Whether shopping in a branch, online or through the mobile app, customers can expect the same seamless omnichannel shopping experience at ADI. 

In addition to its product offering, ADI provides an array of support to help customers discover new opportunities and make installations easier and more efficient. HIS helps customers expand their AV capabilities and take on more projects by subcontracting AV labor. With HIS, customers have access to full-time technicians, AV engineering, programming, CAD services and project management. Additional services available through ADI include Systems Design, IP Programming, Project Registration, Remote Monitoring, Cybersecurity, Training and more.

"At ADI, we’re committed to building the foundation to support decades of Pro AV growth for our customers, and for our industry. This change represents the next step in our strategy to make ADI the indispensable Pro AV partner of choice," said Menna. 

About ADI

ADI Global Distribution, a Resideo company, is a leading distributor of security, AV and low-voltage products serving more than 100,000 customers across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Leading pros rely on ADI for our wide selection of top brands, immediate product availability, knowledgeable sales staff and our product, design and programming support. Customers can shop ADI through our Digital Branch, mobile app and in more than 200 stocking locations. ADI solutions include Intrusion & Smart Home, Fire, Video Surveillance, Access Control & Communications, Residential AV, Pro AV, Networking, Data Communications, Power, Central Vacuum, Structured Wiring, Wire & Cable, and Tools & Hardware. For more information about ADI, visit adiglobal.com.

More in Operations
Alaska Rubber Group's branch in Anchorage, AL.
ID Goes In-Depth with Alaska Rubber Group
As distributors look to divest amid business disruption, Alaska Rubber Group is poised to take advantage.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 1304255827
Koehler Welding Supply Announces New Leadership
The changes punctuate the company’s growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 29th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 1 59 19 Pm
Optimas Solutions Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification
The company has maintained the industry's most prestigious quality assurance certification for 20 years.
Mar 29th, 2022
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Okla., at $3.70 per gallon.
Average U.S. Gas Price Drops 6 Cents Over 2 Weeks
The decrease comes after nine weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
Mar 28th, 2022
I Stock 1285069784
Tackling Distribution and Fulfillment Center Loss Prevention
The issues that distribution site owners and managers should be aware of.
Mar 28th, 2022
Industrial Supply 1 60241900ba714 60d247bb46e49 61f0ba31000eb
Q&A: Here's How Industrial Supply Co. Elevates Talent from the Ground Up
Jessica Yurgaitis takes the helm of the 106-year-old distributor after cutting her teeth in nearly every area of the business.
Mar 28th, 2022
Asdfasdf
Check Out ID's March/April 2022 Digital Edition
ID's 2022 March/April digital edition features our annual Guide to the Modern Sales Organization, packed with best practices to optimize distributors' sales game. Also featured is a company profile of Alaska Rubber Group and a chat with Jessica Yurgaitis.
Mar 24th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Warns U.S. Companies to Beware Russian Cyber Attacks
The president said the federal government is “doing its part” to prepare for an attack.
Mar 22nd, 2022
Risk Management
Four Steps to Reducing Manufacturing Risk
Trade wars, the pandemic, extreme weather, and supply chain shortages have brought such planning to the forefront of manufacturing strategies.
Mar 21st, 2022
I Stock 1301059978
The 5 Biggest Mistakes Manufacturers Make in Channel Management
Suppliers can avoid making expensive and disruptive changes to their channel design by avoiding these deadly sins.
Mar 21st, 2022
Koch Industries advertisement at Fenway Park, Boston, July 30, 2019.
Koch Industries to Continue Running Russian Factories
Executives said they don't want the plants to be turned over to the Russian government.
Mar 18th, 2022
A visitor walks past a closed Dior boutique inside the GUM department store, Moscow, March 9, 2022.
As Companies Leave Russia, Their Assets Could Be Seized
A draft law would allow courts to appoint administrators for companies that cease operations and are at least 25% foreign-owned.
Mar 14th, 2022