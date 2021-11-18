Report: Ahead of Mandate, Manufacturer, Distributor Vaccination Rates Remain Low

New research from Sikich LLP shows that most firms are reporting a vaccination rate between 41 and 60 percent.

Nov 18th, 2021
Sikich LLP
CHICAGO —  Only 16 percent of manufacturers and distributors report a vaccination rate of greater than 80 percent, according to a new industry report from Sikich. The latest Sikich Industry Pulse: Manufacturing and Distribution found that most respondents (28 percent) are reporting a vaccination rate between 41 and 60 percent.  

The report also found that attracting and retaining talent continues to be an uphill battle for manufacturers and distributors. Eighty-four percent of businesses have experienced plant-floor employee turnover in 2021, and only 9 percent were able to fill open positions in less than 30 days.  

“The COVID-19 pandemic led to the U.S. workforce greatly reevaluating its priorities, and employers have to adapt to meet new standards,” says Dave McKeon, leader of Sikich’s human resources advisory team. “Maintaining a safe and engaging work environment will be a top priority for manufacturers and distributors in the coming months. As the federal vaccine mandate works its way through the courts, we recommend companies prepare to comply by identifying service providers for tests and finalizing corporate policies and procedures. At the same time, company leaders also need to put in place competitive benefits, career progression paths and employee engagement activities to attract and retain talent.” 

RELATED - NAW Survey: 87% of Distributors Support Legal Challenge to Vaccine Mandate

Automation offers a way forward 

As manufacturers and distributors grapple with the challenge of attracting and retaining talent, many are turning to automation to fill in the gaps. One in three companies is looking to invest in automation and robotics within the next 12 months to replace a portion of its workforce. Further, more than half of respondents said they purchased or are interested in purchasing bots to use in robotic process automation. 

“Automation can help fill the talent gaps manufacturers are grappling with today,” said Debbie Altham, a senior director within Sikich’s technology group. “An embrace of automation can also improve employee attraction and retention, as it offers employees looking for higher-level roles the opportunity to manage and operate robotic equipment and expand their skill sets.” 

Manufacturers’ optimism declines  

The Sikich report also found that manufacturing and distribution leaders are less optimistic about their business prospects. When considering their business prospects over the next six months, only 71 percent rated their optimism a seven or higher on a scale of one to 10, compared to more than 80 percent in June.  

“The decline in economic optimism can be attributed to manufacturers and distributors facing continued talent shortages and unprecedented supply chain challenges,” said Jerry Murphy, partner-in-charge of manufacturing and distribution services at Sikich. “In addition to diversifying their supplier pool and increasing communication with customers, company leaders must lean on technology, such as modern ERP systems, to improve supply chain visibility and better forecast supply and demand.”  

According to the report, the top three supply chain concerns executives expect to face in the next six months are material shortages (39 percent), project lead time (27 percent) and material costs (20 percent).  

Sikich surveys manufacturers and distributors multiple times throughout the year on a range of business topics to create industry benchmark data. For this report, Sikich surveyed more than 100 executives from manufacturing and distribution companies across sectors including industrial equipment, wholesale and distribution, metal fabrication, food and beverage, apparel, footwear and textiles, and transportation. View the latest Sikich Industry Pulse: Manufacturing and Distribution report here.  


Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,000 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals. 

