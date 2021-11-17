NAW Survey: 87% of Distributors Support Legal Challenge to Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, DC — Following its joining of a multi-trade association lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for its COVID-19 employer-based vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) released a survey of distributors of all sizes regarding the impact of the OSHA ETS. The survey finds an overwhelming majority support the legal challenge and warn of significant job loss. The survey respondents include members and non-members.

“NAW and distributors remain aligned in the mission to get more Americans vaccinated, but the men and women who keep the supply chain moving will face significant issues if the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate continues as planned, and that’s why 87% of distributors surveyed across the country support this legal challenge to the vaccine mandate,” NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said. “Distributors have offered paid time off, incentive pay, and a variety of other rewards to encourage vaccination, but there remains a significant portion of the workforce who would rather quit their jobs than be vaccinated. This reality will put more pressure on the supply chain by exacerbating the labor shortage in an extremely tight job market, and threaten businesses and the families that depend on them.”

WATCH - 5 With ID: Eric Hoplin on NAW's Approach to Pandemic-Era Distribution Challenges (published Oct. 6)

Key Findings