Offering Value-Added Services Could Be a Distributor’s Silver Bullet

A broader range of services could particularly benefit smaller companies struggling to compete on price.

May 24, 2023
I Stock 861361082
iStock

Offering value-added services should be integral to any distribution company’s business model. Value-added services go beyond the immediate delivery of goods and provide additional customer benefits. These services can range from providing technical support to offering customized packaging solutions. By offering value-added services, distribution companies can increase customer satisfaction, build loyalty, and make customer relationships sticky. This can lead to increased sales and profits over time.

One of the essential benefits of offering value-added services is that it helps to differentiate a company from its competitors. With manufacturers deploying disintermediation strategies, the emergence and growth of large e-commerce platforms, and larger competitors, competition is fierce. A company can stand out from the competition by providing a greater range of additional services. This can be especially beneficial for smaller companies needing more resources to compete with larger companies on price. 

Examples of value-added services include:

  • Customized packaging – Companies can offer customized packaging to meet the needs of their customers. This could include specialized boxes, labels, and other materials.
  • Technical support – Companies can provide technical and expert support to customers that need help. This could include advising customers on how to use a product or troubleshooting any issues that arise during use.
  • Kitting, assembly, and light manufacturing – The kitting process combines multiple products into a simple, easy-to-pick-and-use package. The process works by combining commonly purchased products into a separate sellable SKU. Assembly takes different components and builds sellable units. Light manufacturing can start with a stock product and modify it to suit the customer’s needs. This allows the distributor to stock fewer product variations, freeing up space and capital. Providing these services can increase sales and drive customer loyalty.
  • Vendor managed inventory – VMI is a service that is mutually beneficial to the customer and the distributor. With VMI, inventory is housed at the customer’s location but is managed by the distributor. This can take several different forms, from bins to vending machines. With commonly used items like gloves, safety knives, replacement blades, and eye and ear protection, vending machines can be kept on the customer site to ensure each employee has the tools needed to do their job. Employees no longer need to track down a supervisor to unlock a cabinet to get these consumables. Customers can monitor the use of the consumables to track spending. The customer can purchase cases ahead of time or pay for them as they are consumed. As items are consumed, additional items can be auto-ordered without human intervention.
  • Rental and service – Distributors can rent items to customers that do not wish to purchase them. High-value and seldomly used tools are commonly rented. Customers will rent long- or short-term based on their business models. Field service can be provided to customers that purchase equipment but do not have the expertise to service it themselves. 

A best-in-class industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution is critical for efficiently delivering value-added services. Distributors face supply chain disruption, aggressive competition, and labor shortages, which make providing the products and services people desire increasingly challenging. 

During a recent conversation with Tom Naber, president of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED), I asked: “Do you think it is important for modern distributors to differentiate themselves by offering value-added services, and why?” Tom replied: “I absolutely believe that. Not too long ago, having the right product was the main thing a contractor or end-user expected from a distributor. After that, the contractors, in particular, were looking for a line of credit and some technical expertise. Today, contractors and industrial customers are not only facing financial pressures but also labor and product shortages. At the same time, the end-users want that Amazon-like experience, which involves much more technical and digital expertise than most contractors are equipped to provide. They need help not only to become more efficient but to provide a better end-user experience to their customers. As for industrial customers, many are already more technically sophisticated and are looking for both products and services from their distributors. Value-added services are not only going to be expected by contractors and industrial buyers, they will be what differentiates one distributor from another. The distributors that provide them and get really good at delivering them will become much more integrated into a customer’s operations and functions. It also will change the conversation that a distributor has with the customer. The efficiency and the cost reductions that the distributor provides are becoming as important as the product price.” 

These are just a few examples of value-added services that industrial distributors can offer. By providing these services, companies can increase customer satisfaction, build loyalty, and ultimately increase profits. 

Will Quinn is the director of industry solution and strategy at Infor.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 861361082
Value-Added Services Could Be Distributors' Silver Bullet
May 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 26 12 Pm 63978e9161344
NSI Industries Founding Partner Victor Hawdon Dies
May 22, 2023
Employee Non Compete I Stock 1455331862
Requiem for Non-Competes? Proposed FTC Rule Would Make Almost All Such Agreements Unlawful
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7
RBC Bearings Posts Record Results for 2022
May 19, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 12 12 At 2 26 12 Pm 63978e9161344
Operations
NSI Industries Founding Partner Victor Hawdon Dies
Employee Non Compete I Stock 1455331862
Operations
Requiem for Non-Competes? Proposed FTC Rule Would Make Almost All Such Agreements Unlawful
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 11 57 Pm
Operations
DigiKey Unveils New Logo, Brand
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 5, 2023
Employee Non Compete I Stock 1455331862
Operations
Requiem for Non-Competes? Proposed FTC Rule Would Make Almost All Such Agreements Unlawful
Distributors need to be ready for a post-non-compete world.
May 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Record Results for 2022
The company's fourth-quarter sales were up nearly 10%.
May 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 19 At 2 11 57 Pm
Operations
DigiKey Unveils New Logo, Brand
The new look — which debuted at the EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas — will roll out throughout 2023.
May 19, 2023
The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on a podium in Vail, Colo., Feb. 16, 2016.
Operations
Check Your AI 'Bossware' Tools for Bias
Tools that track the whereabouts, keystrokes and productivity of workers can also run afoul of discrimination laws.
May 19, 2023
Driven Lisa Pope Karthik Dckap
Operations
Epicor President Shares Distribution Industry Insights
Lisa Pope on the challenges and opportunities in the post-pandemic landscape.
May 17, 2023
3 M And Svante
Operations
3M, Svante to Develop Carbon Dioxide Removal Products
The companies will develop materials that can trap and permanently remove CO2.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Operations
AFFLINK Celebrates 50 Years
Officials said it is now "the largest and most diverse network of distributors in the country."
May 15, 2023
I Stock 1329528722
Operations
U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 18% in Q1
The March total was up 15% year-over-year.
May 11, 2023
I Stock 1291258390
Operations
Blunt Force Injury Killed Worker at Amazon Warehouse
The death has been ruled an accident.
May 11, 2023
I Stock 1352393070
Operations
Worker Fatally Injured at Amazon Warehouse
Local authorities said the death is under investigation.
May 9, 2023
I Stock 1168115867
Operations
Insider Q&A: The Future of Work
The impending robot apocalypse in warehousing and transportation jobs and how to create the talent pool to serve supply chains of the future.
May 5, 2023
A company like AFT Fasteners has the added capability to perform in-house plating and finishing, which can be helpful when producing kits for end users that vary in color.
Operations
No, I’m Not Kitting: The Advantages of Outsourcing to Fastener Distributors
OEMs save time, labor and floor space by outsourcing kitting to industrial fastener distributors.
May 2, 2023
Pf Ceo Terry Albrecht
Operations
Packer Fastener Celebrates 25th Anniversary
The Green Bay distributor has added two sister companies and expanded throughout the Midwest.
May 1, 2023
I Stock 1044976394
Operations
Amazon Failed to Provide Proper Medical Treatment, OSHA Probe Finds
At least six employees with head injuries and four with back injuries did not receive timely, necessary medical care.
April 28, 2023