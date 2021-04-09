ID's 2021 Survey of Operations is Now Open

As one of ID's most anticipated annual features, our Survey of Distributor Operations is now live. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of six $10 gift cards.

Apr 9th, 2021
Mike HockettAnna Wells
Id Survey Image
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

Dear Industrial Distribution reader,

DsfgEvery year since ID began publication as Mill Times in 1911, we’ve sought to provide our audience with reliable, useful data about the industrial supply landscape. And for the past 73 years, one of the key ways we’ve done that is through ID’s annual Survey of Distributor Operations. This survey polls our readership for data on industrial distributor’s demographics; thoughts on business challenges and economy; technology usage; supplier relations; financial performance; the role of the distributor; employment and more.

ID’s 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is now live, and we’re asking for your help, as the more responses this survey receives, the more accurate and useful the resulting data will be to you and the rest of this industry. Your response data is kept completely confidential and all published written responses will be anonymous.

Note: We are looking for responses from distributors only.

The survey takes 10-12 minutes to complete. As a special thanks, everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a drawing to win one of six $10 American Express gift cards.

To participate, click this link, or copy and paste the following into your browser: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IDOperations

The 74th Annual Survey of Distributor Operations will appear in the May/June print issue of Industrial Distribution magazine, and then on our website and daily newsletters.

See our 2020 Survey report here: Part 1, Part 2

See our 2019 Survey report here

More in Operations
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
Mar 19th, 2021
Osha Wer
Electrical Supplier Faces $120K in Fines Over Safety Hazards
Schneider Electric was found to have 11 serious violations in confined spaces and lockout/tagout at its Oxord, OH facility.
Apr 5th, 2021
Man Office Mask I Stock 1220346773
What You Need to Know About COVID-19 Record-Keeping
The pandemic has changed the rules around what documents manufacturing companies need to create, track and retain.
Apr 5th, 2021
I Stock 465682934
Growth? Return to Office? What to Expect from Industrial Suppliers’ Latest Earnings Reports
There's plenty of reasons for business optimism right now. Here's what ID is watching in distributors' and suppliers' fiscal reports throughout April.
Apr 5th, 2021
In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon worker walks down steps in a company office before an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the company told employees it is planning a 'return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.'
Amazon to Bring Workers Back to Offices by Fall
The company told employees it is planning a “return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.”
Apr 1st, 2021
I Stock 1252305374
Safety is a Problem in Warehousing... and Not Just COVID
There are big safety challenges facing warehouses these days that have nothing to do with the pandemic.
Mar 31st, 2021
Waiter Sara Palacios prepares a coffee as she works at La Francachela restaurant in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 26, 2021. Experimenting with cutting back one workday per week is about to go nationwide in Spain. A 3-year pilot project will be using 50 million euros ($59 million) from the European Union's massive coronavirus recovery fund to compensate companies as they resize their workforce or reorganize production workflows to adapt to a 32-hour working week.
Spain Gives 4-Day Work Week a Try
Arguments in favor of the move also cite benefits for the overall economy.
Mar 29th, 2021
01 Ind Cover March April2021asdf
ID's March/April Digital Edition
ID's March/April digital edition features our annual Guide to the Modern Sales Organization, led by a comprehensive, "The State of Women in Industrial Distribution", along with a handful of other features.
Mar 29th, 2021
In Depth Page 10 Photo
The State of Women in Industrial Distribution
Hear from nine women in the industry about their experiences, perceptions and outlook for women in a male-dominated field.
Mar 29th, 2021
Eddietn
5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with MSC's head of sales and customer success on what led to the strategic move.
Mar 25th, 2021
In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft will begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29, 2021, as the tech giant starts to reopen more facilities it largely shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.
Microsoft Bringing Workers Back to Headquarters
More than 50,000 people work at the campus in suburban Seattle.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Reshoring
3 Smart Moves to Leverage Reshoring Opportunities
Winning strategies need to address these three primary challenges.
Mar 22nd, 2021